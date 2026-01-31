It's Official: This Bag Color Trend Is No Longer "Dated"

In addition to holding the distinction of being one of the most popular singers in the world, Dua Lipa is one of the most well-dressed singers in the world, and I stand by that statement. If she wears something, you can guarantee that it's a trend or about to be one. So when I noticed she was carrying an It bag in a certain color I haven't seen in a minute, I thought it was significant enough to put on your radar.
The It bag in question is the Chanel 25 bag (Dua Lipa is a Chanel ambassador and the face of the bag), and the previously "dated" color in question is kelly green. Circa 2021 and 2022, kelly green was absolutely inescapable. But as color trends tend to do, it peaked, and everyone moved on to other color trends. But now that some time has passed, it appears that the fashion industry is ready to embrace the bold primary hue again. It made appearances at some of the biggest fashion houses of the S/S 26 season, Prada and Loewe among them.
Primary colors were one of the biggest themes of the S/S 26 season, and I predict brands of every price point will soon be releasing a fresh crop of kelly green pieces, with handbags among them. Keep scrolling to see Dua Lipa's kelly green Chanel 25 bag (which she paired with a leather coat, denim jumpsuit, and fur-trimmed knee boots) and shop a handful of chic bags in the hue if you're ready to embrace it again.
On Dua Lipa: Raf Simons coat; Chanel 25 bag; Christian Louboutin Yangzee 100 Boots ($2395)
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.