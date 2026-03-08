Look No Further: This Is the Bag Color Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Black Shoes Now

Sorry, but black bags with black shoes is boring.

Sarah Pidgeon wearing a fur-trimmed black coat, light-wash jeans, a cognac Balenciaga Rodeo Bag, and black ankle boots
(Image credit: Melanie Miller/Backgrid)
Jump to category:

Long gone are the days when matching your bag to your shoes was customary. In fact, more often than not, people reject matchy-matchy accessories. That said, pairing a black bag with black shoes is an easy choice that people still often make, but I've found as of late that It girls, in particular, are choosing a specific 2026 handbag color trend when wearing black shoes of any style: The bag color is cognac, and Sarah Pidgeon is the latest to wear it with black shoes.

While out and about during Paris Fashion Week, the Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette actress was spotted wearing light-wash jeans with black ankle boots on two occasions. Both times, Pidgeon carried a Balenciaga Rodeo Bag in the shade Tan Cowboy, a weathered cognac. And recently, fellow It girls Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk opted for the same black-shoe-cognac-bag combination.

This isn't the first time I've reported on cognac, as I recently heralded it as the rich neutral trend to replace chocolate brown. If you ask me, a cognac bag (which goes with a great many shoe colors—not just black) is the perfect way to embrace the trend. Keep scrolling to see the aforementioned It girls wearing theirs with black shoes, and shop a handful of my favorite cognac bags on the internet.

It Girls Wearing Cognac Bags + Black Shoes

(Image credit: Melanie Miller/Backgrid)

On Sarah Pidgeon: Balenciaga Rodeo Handbag Medium in Tan Cowboy ($4750); Khaite x Oliver Peoples Eyewear 1961C Sunglasses ($556)

(Image credit: Melanie Miller/Backgrid)

Bella Hadid wearing a tan coat, cream sweater, cropped flare jeans, socks, and loafers in Paris during PFW F/W 26

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Tom Ford sunglasses; Susanna Chow Raegan Suede Field Jacket ($995); Isabel Marant Merida Sweater ($829); Almina Concept Funnel Wool/Cash Turtleneck ($248); Chanel bag; Freda Salvador Elba Penny Loafers ($398)

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Helsa coat; The Row bag

