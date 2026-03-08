Look No Further: This Is the Bag Color Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Black Shoes Now

Long gone are the days when matching your bag to your shoes was customary. In fact, more often than not, people reject matchy-matchy accessories. That said, pairing a black bag with black shoes is an easy choice that people still often make, but I've found as of late that It girls, in particular, are choosing a specific 2026 handbag color trend when wearing black shoes of any style: The bag color is cognac, and Sarah Pidgeon is the latest to wear it with black shoes.
This isn't the first time I've reported on cognac, as I recently heralded it as the rich neutral trend to replace chocolate brown. If you ask me, a cognac bag (which goes with a great many shoe colors—not just black) is the perfect way to embrace the trend. Keep scrolling to see the aforementioned It girls wearing theirs with black shoes, and shop a handful of my favorite cognac bags on the internet.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.