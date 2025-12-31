It Girls Know That Wearing Comfy Pants in This Color Instead of Black Means Chicer Outfits

If you're seeking comfortable outfit inspiration via celebrities, these days between December 25 and January 1 are a great time to be on the lookout. And Sofia Richie just provided some. While out and about in Santa Barbara, Richie wore a comfy pants outfit I have a hunch you'll want to copy this winter.
When I speak of "comfy pants", the modern-day version I'm referring to are pull-on pants (drawstring or not) with a wide or baggy leg. It's likely that you own a style like this in black, but once you see how chic Richie looked in an alternative color, you're going to want to add it to your collection. Fittingly, given the season, that color is burgundy.
As you know, burgundy is quite elegant in any form, and it's a great swap for black pull-on pants as the hue is just as versatile and seasonally appropriate. Richie paired her burgundy comfy pants with a tan sherpa bomber jacket, gray T-shirt, baseball cap, and Uggboots. The resulting outfit is more interesting than it would've been with black pants. See for yourself and shop the look below.
