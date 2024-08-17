Lace! Chiffon! Ruffles! Here's How to Do Boho Chic for Fall 2024
Boho fashion is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and the Olsens is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's F/W 24 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. We've already spotted the It pieces in the wild this summer on the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sydney Sweeney, and, of course, Miller.
How do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our fall 2024 wardrobes? This season, we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laid-back '70s-inspired styles. When it comes to blouses and dresses, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Accessories are also essential to pulling off the look—oversize sunglasses, long necklaces, gold chain belts, slouchy bags, clogs, and knee-high boots add the perfect bohemian touch.
Below, we're sharing some of the key boho-chic items to add to your wardrobe to achieve that must-have Chloé look for fall 2024. There's something for every budget.
Dresses
Lovely, floaty, and free-spirited is the name of the game when it comes to dresses. Opt for ruffles, chiffon, and lace in a palette of earthy neutrals and dusty mauve.
Shop:
Blouses
Boho blouses are one of the easiest ways to incorporate the Chloé aesthetic into your day-to-day wardrobe. Just add high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, and lean into ruffled details in delicate sheer, chiffon, and lace fabrics.
Shop:
Bottoms
Lean into '70s vibes with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and classic flared black pants. For the more risqué among us, opt for knit undies under a long cape.
Shop:
Shoes
The key shoes for the Chloé aesthetic include over-the-knee leather boots in shades of burgundy, tan, and green. Studded clogs, of course, are a must.
Shop:
Accessories
Accessories are where you can truly let your inner Chloé girl shine. Whether you choose to invest in an iconic Chloé shoulder bag or get the look for less, you'll also want to have plenty of gold necklaces on hand as well as gold chain belts and oversize sunglasses.
Shop:
Outerwear
From trench cape coats to bold heritage plaid and faux-fur gilets, it's all about adding a bold statement with your outwear this fall, where floaty ruffles can subtly be seen underneath. Think hues such as khaki, beige, navy, dusty rose, and black.
Shop:
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
I Always Look at Shopbop for Elevated and Cool Items—These Finds Have No Notes From Me
New wardrobe staples, anyone?
By Bobby Schuessler
-
A Fashion Editor Walks Into Zara With $250 (It Me)—5 Items She Buys Instantly
Transitional pieces I'm wearing now and into fall.
By Judith Jones
-
If These 31 H&M Buys Don't Sell Out by September 1, I'll Be Very Surprised
I'm willing to put money on it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Think These 28 H&M Items Will Make Any Fall Wardrobe Feel Even Chicer
Sweaters, denim, jackets, and more!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Can't Be Bothered to Be Sweaty Anymore—19 Linen Sets That Are Keeping Me Cool
My summer wardrobe MVPs.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Sneakers
I'll take one of each, please.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Law Wore the Anti-Classic Pant Trend I Keep Seeing on Fashion People in London
From summer linens to fall cords.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Lead a Fashion Team—These 53 Chic Items Are Standouts, and My Colleagues Love Them Too
Accessories, outerwear, denim, and more.
By Bobby Schuessler