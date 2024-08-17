Lace! Chiffon! Ruffles! Here's How to Do Boho Chic for Fall 2024

Woman in ruffled dress.

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boho fashion is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and the Olsens is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's F/W 24 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. We've already spotted the It pieces in the wild this summer on the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sydney Sweeney, and, of course, Miller.

How do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our fall 2024 wardrobes? This season, we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laid-back '70s-inspired styles. When it comes to blouses and dresses, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Accessories are also essential to pulling off the look—oversize sunglasses, long necklaces, gold chain belts, slouchy bags, clogs, and knee-high boots add the perfect bohemian touch.

Below, we're sharing some of the key boho-chic items to add to your wardrobe to achieve that must-have Chloé look for fall 2024. There's something for every budget.

Dresses

Woman in mauve ruffled dress.

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lovely, floaty, and free-spirited is the name of the game when it comes to dresses. Opt for ruffles, chiffon, and lace in a palette of earthy neutrals and dusty mauve.

Shop:

Semitransparent Chiffon Dress With Ruffles
MANGO
Semitransparent Chiffon Dress With Ruffles

Flounced Chiffon Dress
H&M
Flounced Chiffon Dress

Ruffle-Trimmed Lace Dress
H&M
Ruffle-Trimmed Lace Dress

Modal-Blend Flounce-Trimmed Dress
H&M
Modal-Blend Flounce-Trimmed Dress

Short Ruffled Dress
MANGO
Short Ruffled Dress

Long Chiffon Dress
H&M
Long Chiffon Dress

Blouses

Woman on runway in white lace blouse.

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boho blouses are one of the easiest ways to incorporate the Chloé aesthetic into your day-to-day wardrobe. Just add high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, and lean into ruffled details in delicate sheer, chiffon, and lace fabrics.

Shop:

Flounced Lace Blouse
H&M
Flounced Lace Blouse

V-Neck Top With Thin Straps. Ruffle Detail. Front Button Closure.
ZARA
V-Neck Top With Thin Straps

Sheer Tie-Neck Blouse
H&M
Sheer Tie-Neck Blouse

Ruffled Shirt With Bow
MANGO
Ruffled Shirt With Bow

Ruffled Knit Top
ZARA
Ruffled Knit Top

Ruffled Chiffon Blouse
MANGO
Ruffled Chiffon Blouse

Piet Ruffled Silk Top
Khaite
Piet Ruffled Silk Top

Chiffon Crop Blouse With Ruffles
MANGO
Chiffon Crop Blouse With Ruffles

Bottoms

Woman in wide-leg jeans and jacket.

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lean into '70s vibes with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and classic flared black pants. For the more risqué among us, opt for knit undies under a long cape.

Shop:

High-Rise Superwide-Leg Jean in Elliot Wash
J.Crew
High-Rise Superwide-Leg Jean in Elliot Wash

Ribbed-Knit Panties
MANGO
Ribbed-Knit Panties

Maxi Flare Pants
MANGO
Maxi Flare Pants

Flared Knitted Pants
MANGO
Flared Knitted Pants

Cary Lived-In Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Lived-In Wide Leg Jeans

Straight-Fit Leather Pants
MANGO
Straight-Fit Leather Pants

Shoes

Woman in sheer dress and over-the-knee boots.

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The key shoes for the Chloé aesthetic include over-the-knee leather boots in shades of burgundy, tan, and green. Studded clogs, of course, are a must.

Shop:

Chloé, Eve Thigh High Boot
Chloé
Eve Thigh High Boot

Judith Calfskin Kitten-Heel Clogs
Chloé
Judith Calfskin Kitten-Heel Clogs

Giles Over the Knee Boot
Reformation
Giles Over the Knee Boot

Convertible Leather Clogs
J.Crew
Convertible Leather Clogs

Structured Leather Sandals
MANGO
Structured Leather Sandals

Accessories

Woman in cape, sunglasses, and gold necklace.

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Accessories are where you can truly let your inner Chloé girl shine. Whether you choose to invest in an iconic Chloé shoulder bag or get the look for less, you'll also want to have plenty of gold necklaces on hand as well as gold chain belts and oversize sunglasses.

Shop:

Coin Waterfall Necklace
MANGO
Coin Waterfall Necklace

Chloé gold belt
Chloé
Iconic Large Belt

Venatici 137mm Aviator Sunglasses
AIRE
Venatici 137mm Aviator Sunglasses

chloé, Small Bracelet Hobo Bag
chloé
Small Bracelet Hobo Bag

Mixed Link Collar
MANGO
Mixed Link Collar

Leather Bag With Metallic Detail
MANGO
Leather Bag With Metallic Detail

mango, Shade Sunglasses
mango
Shade Sunglasses

Camera Bag Medium in Natural Shiny Calfskin
Chloe
Camera Bag Medium in Natural Shiny Calfskin

gold necklace
alighieri
The Spellbinding Amphora Necklace

Outerwear

Woman on runway in khaki trench coat.

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

From trench cape coats to bold heritage plaid and faux-fur gilets, it's all about adding a bold statement with your outwear this fall, where floaty ruffles can subtly be seen underneath. Think hues such as khaki, beige, navy, dusty rose, and black.

Shop:

Cape-Detailed Cotton Trench Coat
Chloé
Cape-Detailed Cotton Trench Coat

Signature Series Hook Faux Fur Vest
DONNA SALYERS FABULOUS FURS
Signature Series Hook Faux Fur Vest

Banana Republic, Cambria Cape-Coat
Banana Republic
Cambria Cape-Coat

Cropped Trench Coat Cape
COS
Cropped Trench Coat Cape

