Lace! Chiffon! Ruffles! Here's How to Do Boho Chic for Fall 2024

Boho fashion is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller , Kate Moss, and the Olsens is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's F/W 24 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. We've already spotted the It pieces in the wild this summer on the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sydney Sweeney, and, of course, Miller.

How do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our fall 2024 wardrobes? This season, we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laid-back '70s-inspired styles. When it comes to blouses and dresses, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Accessories are also essential to pulling off the look—oversize sunglasses, long necklaces, gold chain belts, slouchy bags, clogs, and knee-high boots add the perfect bohemian touch.

Below, we're sharing some of the key boho-chic items to add to your wardrobe to achieve that must-have Chloé look for fall 2024. There's something for every budget.

Dresses

Lovely, floaty, and free-spirited is the name of the game when it comes to dresses. Opt for ruffles, chiffon, and lace in a palette of earthy neutrals and dusty mauve.

Shop:

MANGO Semitransparent Chiffon Dress With Ruffles $300 SHOP NOW

H&M Flounced Chiffon Dress $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Short Ruffled Dress $180 SHOP NOW

H&M Long Chiffon Dress $61 SHOP NOW

Blouses

Boho blouses are one of the easiest ways to incorporate the Chloé aesthetic into your day-to-day wardrobe. Just add high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, and lean into ruffled details in delicate sheer, chiffon, and lace fabrics.

Shop:

H&M Flounced Lace Blouse $55 SHOP NOW

ZARA V-Neck Top With Thin Straps $40 SHOP NOW

MANGO Ruffled Shirt With Bow $130 SHOP NOW

ZARA Ruffled Knit Top $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Ruffled Chiffon Blouse $140 SHOP NOW

Khaite Piet Ruffled Silk Top $980 $490 SHOP NOW

MANGO Chiffon Crop Blouse With Ruffles $140 SHOP NOW

Bottoms

Lean into '70s vibes with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and classic flared black pants. For the more risqué among us, opt for knit undies under a long cape.

Shop:

J.Crew High-Rise Superwide-Leg Jean in Elliot Wash $148 $108 SHOP NOW

MANGO Maxi Flare Pants $130 SHOP NOW

MANGO Flared Knitted Pants $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary Lived-In Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight-Fit Leather Pants $300 SHOP NOW

Shoes

The key shoes for the Chloé aesthetic include over-the-knee leather boots in shades of burgundy, tan, and green. Studded clogs, of course, are a must.

Shop:

Chloé Eve Thigh High Boot $2090 SHOP NOW

Chloé Judith Calfskin Kitten-Heel Clogs $950 SHOP NOW

Reformation Giles Over the Knee Boot $598 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Convertible Leather Clogs $110 SHOP NOW

MANGO Structured Leather Sandals $160 SHOP NOW

Accessories

Accessories are where you can truly let your inner Chloé girl shine. Whether you choose to invest in an iconic Chloé shoulder bag or get the look for less, you'll also want to have plenty of gold necklaces on hand as well as gold chain belts and oversize sunglasses.

Shop:

MANGO Coin Waterfall Necklace $50 SHOP NOW

Chloé Iconic Large Belt $1200 SHOP NOW

AIRE Venatici 137mm Aviator Sunglasses $39 SHOP NOW

chloé Small Bracelet Hobo Bag $2850 SHOP NOW

MANGO Mixed Link Collar $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Bag With Metallic Detail $400 SHOP NOW

mango Shade Sunglasses $60 SHOP NOW

Chloe Camera Bag Medium in Natural Shiny Calfskin $2990 SHOP NOW

alighieri The Spellbinding Amphora Necklace $345 $169 SHOP NOW

Outerwear

From trench cape coats to bold heritage plaid and faux-fur gilets, it's all about adding a bold statement with your outwear this fall, where floaty ruffles can subtly be seen underneath. Think hues such as khaki, beige, navy, dusty rose, and black.

Shop:

Chloé Cape-Detailed Cotton Trench Coat $4090 SHOP NOW

DONNA SALYERS FABULOUS FURS Signature Series Hook Faux Fur Vest $195 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Cambria Cape-Coat $280 $150 SHOP NOW