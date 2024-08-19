I'm Making Bets: Insiders Will Invest In These 9 Fall Trends First

a collage of ruwnay, influencer, and celebrity images featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024
(Image credit: Louis Vuitton; @darjabarannik; Reformation; Prada; Getty Images; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra)
It's arguably the best time for fashion right now. The fall collections we've been chatting about since the spring are now beginning to arrive online and in stores. We're gearing up for another fashion month to begin in September, but before we shift our focus to what's to come in 2025, we're sitting down to discuss everything fall 2024.

The runways were replete with fresh ideas on autumnal dressing, from warm chestnut suede outerwear to new trouser silhouettes and some of the most elegant handbags we've seen in a while. All in all, the upcoming season is set to be one of incredibly chic and polished dressing and we're already anticipating which items, runway looks, and overall trends celebrities and fashion people will gravitate towards first. Ahead, we're outlining the nine fall investment trends that insiders will be buying and wearing before anything else this season.

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: @bellahadid; @nlmarilyn; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Getty Images)

As we inch closer to true fall weather, I'm eager to start integrating a few new outerwear picks into my outfit rotation, and having reviewed both the runways and recent fashion-person feeds, there's one jacket style that feels a cut above the rest. Per Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Miu Miu, I'm keen on wearing a brown suede jacket, especially one with a boxy car coat silhouette.

Staud, Suede Jacket
Staud
Suede Jacket

COS, Collared Suede Jacket
COS
Collared Suede Jacket

Waxed Suede Coat
Prada
Waxed Suede Coat

Massimo Dutti, Split Suede Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Jacket

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02; @darjabarannik; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

The Carven runway featured one shoe style I haven't gotten my mind off of, and that is a square-toe mule. With its dramatically squared-off toe shape and low, ultra-walkable heel, these are already the ultimate investment piece for fall. And better yet, it's one to start wearing without delay.

Leather Mules
Carven
Leather Mules

Prada, Satin Mules
Prada
Satin Mules

Spike Peep Toe Mule
Alaïa
Spike Peep Toe Mule

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: @hoskelsa; Getty Images; @lizzyhadfield; @threadsstyling; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra)

As cool style in 2024 is increasingly defined by the elegant-dressing era, more and more accessories are emerging to satiate our collective need for beautiful, polished pieces. One such trend is the rise of vanity-case bags that lend such an aura of retro glamour with their structured, top-handle shape. Celebs like Sofia Richie Grainge and Gigi Hadid are fans of the Loro Piana L19 bag, and now, I'm convinced I need one too.

Bang Bang Vanity Case
Bottega Veneta
Bang Bang Vanity Case

Altuzarra, Vanity Leather Shoulder Bag
Altuzarra
Vanity Leather Shoulder Bag

Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote

Vanity Kit Textured Leather-Trimmed Econyl Cosmetics Case
Anya Hindmarch
Vanity Kit Textured Leather-Trimmed Econyl Cosmetics Case

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: @sylviemus_; @clairerose; @iliridakrasniqi; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Valentino)

Full skirts have been trending all year long, and this season, the fashion set will prioritize them over any other skirt style. The voluminous midis we wore all summer in cotton and poplin aren't going anywhere, they're simply being upgraded to more cooler-weather appropriate fabrics like wool and other knits that will pair well with all manner of flats, boots, sneakers, and mules for the coming months.

Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
Khaite
Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt

Exclusive Gabrielle Knit Midi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Gabrielle Knit Midi Skirt

Exclusive the Poppy Striped Cotton-Twill Maxi Skirt
Brandon Maxwell
Poppy Striped Cotton-Twill Maxi Skirt

Exclusive Pheobes Cotton Maxi Skirt
By Malene Birger
Pheobes Cotton Maxi Skirt

a collage of influencer and product images featuring the leather-band watch trend

(Image credit: @christietyler; @piamance; Cartier)

Leather-band watches are as timeless as it gets, but there is a growing movement in womenswear that's set on demystifying the world of timepieces. Now more than ever, the chicest dressers I know are talking about, shopping for, and wearing classic watches by the likes of Cartier and Hermès. But it's not only heritage brands—accessible labels like Heaven Mayhem are releasing modern versions, so it's never been a better time to be a shopper in the watch market.

Tank Louis Cartier Watch
Cartier
Tank Louis Cartier Watch

The Icon Watch
Heaven Mayhem
The Icon Watch

Hermès, Cape-Cod Watch
Hermès
Cape-Cod Watch

Baignoire Watch
Cartier
Baignoire Watch

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: @lauraharrier; @emnitta; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Michael Kors; Prada; @reformation; @jeannedamas)

Leopard print has subtly bubbled up all year, but fall is when the print will really take hold. Classic outerwear and chic accessories are the go-to ways to incorporate the print into your wardrobe, and if you've ever hesitated on how to wear it, just look to Carolyn Bessette-Kenney who's '90s styling ideas continue to be relevant and repeatable today.

Prada, Printed Leather Slides
Prada
Printed Leather Slides

Ferragamo, Studio Clutch Bag
Ferragamo
Studio Clutch Bag

Tory Burch, Printed Reversible Jacket
Tory Burch
Printed Reversible Jacket

Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: The Style Stalker; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; @josefinehj; @anna__laplaca; Phoebe Philo)

When Phoebe Philo introduced a leather jacket with a funnel-neck silhouette in the debut collection of her eponymous line, the industry studiously took note. It was a declaration of what the new era of luxury fashion looks like, and now Philo's forward-thinking idea is starting to saturate throughout the rest of the fashion world. For fall, funnel necklines are set to be the defining detail on the season's most-wanted outerwear staples, whether they're trench coats, leather jackets, or sporty nylon zip-ups.

Asymmetric Linen Trench Coat
Ferragamo
Asymmetric Linen Trench Coat

Phoebe Philo, Jacket with Dropped Waist
Phoebe Philo
Jacket with Dropped Waist

Demi Leather Jacket
Ducie
Demi Leather Jacket

Melbo Leather-Trimmed Wool-Blend Felt Coat
KHAITE
Melbo Leather-Trimmed Wool-Blend Felt Coat

Clay Leather Jacket
AllSaints
Clay Leather Jacket

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: @christietyler; @anna__laplaca; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra)

It seems that the obsession with wide-leg styles is finally waning after several years. This season, designers are ushering in slim-leg trousers and the overall feel they give—high-waisted, slim-straight legged, and slightly cropped—is especially forward right now. Pair yours with almond pumps per Altuzarra for en especially refined look.

Sid Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants
Altuzarra
Sid Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants

Berkeley Pant
Acler
Berkeley Pant

Gramercy Acclaimed Stretch Pants
Lafayette 148 New York
Gramercy Acclaimed Stretch Pants

Wool-Twill Slim-Leg Pants
Helmut Lang
Wool-Twill Slim-Leg Pants

a collage of influencer, editor, and runway imagery featuring the biggest luxury trends for fall 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; @thepouf; @neelam.ahooja; @monikh; Sophie Buhai; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Louis Vuitton)

We've seen quirky cord pendant necklaces pop up from last summer, but with the impact that the fall runways made, pendant necklaces on the whole are going to be trending for next season and the looks that stylist Allison Bornstein has described as the "chic desert aunt" aesthetic are giving us a preview into how everyone will wear them, i.e. with languid maxi dresses and relaxed tunics and trousers. Now, the artsy necklace taking off once again.

Janet Sterling Silver and Cord Necklace
Sophie Buhai
Janet Sterling Silver and Cord Necklace

Vlogo Gold-Tone and Knotted Cord Necklace
Valentino
Vlogo Gold-Tone and Knotted Cord Necklace

Cora Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace
Agmes
Cora Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace

+ Net Sustain Gone Fishing Gold-Plated Cord Necklace
Alighieri
+ Net Sustain Gone Fishing Gold-Plated Cord Necklace

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

