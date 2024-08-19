I'm Making Bets: Insiders Will Invest In These 9 Fall Trends First

It's arguably the best time for fashion right now. The fall collections we've been chatting about since the spring are now beginning to arrive online and in stores. We're gearing up for another fashion month to begin in September, but before we shift our focus to what's to come in 2025, we're sitting down to discuss everything fall 2024.

The runways were replete with fresh ideas on autumnal dressing, from warm chestnut suede outerwear to new trouser silhouettes and some of the most elegant handbags we've seen in a while. All in all, the upcoming season is set to be one of incredibly chic and polished dressing and we're already anticipating which items, runway looks, and overall trends celebrities and fashion people will gravitate towards first. Ahead, we're outlining the nine fall investment trends that insiders will be buying and wearing before anything else this season.

As we inch closer to true fall weather , I'm eager to start integrating a few new outerwear picks into my outfit rotation, and having reviewed both the runways and recent fashion-person feeds, there's one jacket style that feels a cut above the rest. Per Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Miu Miu, I'm keen on wearing a brown suede jacket, especially one with a boxy car coat silhouette.

Staud Suede Jacket

COS Collared Suede Jacket $690

Prada Waxed Suede Coat $7900

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Jacket $449

The Carven runway featured one shoe style I haven't gotten my mind off of, and that is a square-toe mule. With its dramatically squared-off toe shape and low, ultra-walkable heel, these are already the ultimate investment piece for fall. And better yet, it's one to start wearing without delay.

Carven Leather Mules $870

Prada Satin Mules $1120

Alaïa Spike Peep Toe Mule $1150

As cool style in 2024 is increasingly defined by the elegant-dressing era, more and more accessories are emerging to satiate our collective need for beautiful, polished pieces. One such trend is the rise of vanity-case bags that lend such an aura of retro glamour with their structured, top-handle shape. Celebs like Sofia Richie Grainge and Gigi Hadid are fans of the Loro Piana L19 bag, and now, I'm convinced I need one too.

Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case $2400

Altuzarra Vanity Leather Shoulder Bag $1295

Savette Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote $1190

Anya Hindmarch Vanity Kit Textured Leather-Trimmed Econyl Cosmetics Case $495

Full skirts have been trending all year long, and this season, the fashion set will prioritize them over any other skirt style. The voluminous midis we wore all summer in cotton and poplin aren't going anywhere, they're simply being upgraded to more cooler-weather appropriate fabrics like wool and other knits that will pair well with all manner of flats, boots, sneakers, and mules for the coming months.

Khaite Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt $2100

The Frankie Shop Gabrielle Knit Midi Skirt $270

Brandon Maxwell Poppy Striped Cotton-Twill Maxi Skirt $1295

By Malene Birger Pheobes Cotton Maxi Skirt $280

Leather-band watches are as timeless as it gets, but there is a growing movement in womenswear that's set on demystifying the world of timepieces. Now more than ever, the chicest dressers I know are talking about, shopping for, and wearing classic watches by the likes of Cartier and Hermès. But it's not only heritage brands—accessible labels like Heaven Mayhem are releasing modern versions, so it's never been a better time to be a shopper in the watch market.

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Watch $11700

Heaven Mayhem The Icon Watch $280

Cartier Baignoire Watch $6900

Leopard print has subtly bubbled up all year, but fall is when the print will really take hold. Classic outerwear and chic accessories are the go-to ways to incorporate the print into your wardrobe, and if you've ever hesitated on how to wear it, just look to Carolyn Bessette-Kenney who's '90s styling ideas continue to be relevant and repeatable today.

Prada Printed Leather Slides $1250

Ferragamo Studio Clutch Bag $3700

Tory Burch Printed Reversible Jacket $399

Jacquemus Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $815

When Phoebe Philo introduced a leather jacket with a funnel-neck silhouette in the debut collection of her eponymous line, the industry studiously took note. It was a declaration of what the new era of luxury fashion looks like, and now Philo's forward-thinking idea is starting to saturate throughout the rest of the fashion world. For fall, funnel necklines are set to be the defining detail on the season's most-wanted outerwear staples, whether they're trench coats, leather jackets, or sporty nylon zip-ups.

Ferragamo Asymmetric Linen Trench Coat $1751

Phoebe Philo Jacket with Dropped Waist $8800

Ducie Demi Leather Jacket $1123

KHAITE Melbo Leather-Trimmed Wool-Blend Felt Coat $4600

AllSaints Clay Leather Jacket $829

It seems that the obsession with wide-leg styles is finally waning after several years. This season, designers are ushering in slim-leg trousers and the overall feel they give—high-waisted, slim-straight legged, and slightly cropped—is especially forward right now. Pair yours with almond pumps per Altuzarra for en especially refined look.

Altuzarra Sid Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants $895 $537

Acler Berkeley Pant $320

Lafayette 148 New York Gramercy Acclaimed Stretch Pants $598

Helmut Lang Wool-Twill Slim-Leg Pants $375

We've seen quirky cord pendant necklaces pop up from last summer, but with the impact that the fall runways made, pendant necklaces on the whole are going to be trending for next season and the looks that stylist Allison Bornstein has described as the "chic desert aunt" aesthetic are giving us a preview into how everyone will wear them, i.e. with languid maxi dresses and relaxed tunics and trousers. Now, the artsy necklace taking off once again.

Sophie Buhai Janet Sterling Silver and Cord Necklace $1600

Valentino Vlogo Gold-Tone and Knotted Cord Necklace $790

Agmes Cora Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace $250