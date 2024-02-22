The Trendy Way Everyone Is Wearing White T-Shirts in 2024

The beauty of fashion is that there can be big, bold trends like red tights and there can be simple, subtle trends that it's easy for everyone to incorporate into their wardrobes. I'm here to talk about the latter. This trend is not in-your-face, but the second I see someone wearing it, I know they know what they're doing.

As far as basics go, a white T-shirt is about as boring as it gets, so it's no surprise that people are always looking for fresh ways to style them. Currently, that "way" is layered underneath a sweater. I've been seeing this IRL and on my Instagram feed every single day for the past several months. The T-shirts are white and always crewneck, and they can be fitted or loose, and long-sleeved or short. The sweaters they're worn under are either V-neck (a popular style right now), crewneck, or cardigans.

What I love about this T-shirt styling trend is that it adds an effortless, relaxed quality to sweater outfits, and a layer of unintentional warmth. Plus, if your sweater is scratchy, the tee will provide a barrier between the itchy fabric and your skin. If you're into this and want to know more, scroll on to see nine cool T-shirt-under-sweater outfit examples and shop tees and sweaters that would look great together.

Styling tip: An oversized tee with a slim skirt and sweater is a visually interesting outfit, as you can see.

Styling tip: Wear the tee with a V-neck sweater if you really want to lean into the trend.

Styling tip: When wearing a T-shirt under a cardigan, button just a few buttons in the middle and leave the rest undone.

Styling tip: For the most forward look possible, wear your tee under a red sweater.

Styling tip: Top your outfit off with a leather bomber jacket for extra style points and warmth.

Style tip: When wearing a longer T-shirt that will show below the bottom of the sweater, be sure to choose a tee that's on the looser side.

Style tip: For a polished look, tuck your sweater and tee in.

Style tip: Another polished styling idea is to add a belt.

Style tip: Add a long coat and pointed-toe flats or heels for a fresh late-winter look.

Shop My White T-Shirt Picks

Leset Classic Margo Tee $68

Zara Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt $26

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35

Agolde Adine Shrunken Tee $88

Madewell Brightside Rib T-Shirt $42

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Long Sleeve Boy Tee $98

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt $45

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40

J.Crew Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $50 $25

Shop My Sweater Picks

Reformation Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater $168

J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater in Stripe $218

& Other Stories Knitted Cardigan $129

Mango Crewneck Sweater $59.99

The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew $118

COS Cropped V-Neck Wool Sweater $135

Alex Mill Nico Chunky Cardigan in Stripe $150

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Cardigan $150