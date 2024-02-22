The Trendy Way Everyone Is Wearing White T-Shirts in 2024

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

The beauty of fashion is that there can be big, bold trends like red tights and there can be simple, subtle trends that it's easy for everyone to incorporate into their wardrobes. I'm here to talk about the latter. This trend is not in-your-face, but the second I see someone wearing it, I know they know what they're doing.

As far as basics go, a white T-shirt is about as boring as it gets, so it's no surprise that people are always looking for fresh ways to style them. Currently, that "way" is layered underneath a sweater. I've been seeing this IRL and on my Instagram feed every single day for the past several months. The T-shirts are white and always crewneck, and they can be fitted or loose, and long-sleeved or short. The sweaters they're worn under are either V-neck (a popular style right now), crewneck, or cardigans.

What I love about this T-shirt styling trend is that it adds an effortless, relaxed quality to sweater outfits, and a layer of unintentional warmth. Plus, if your sweater is scratchy, the tee will provide a barrier between the itchy fabric and your skin. If you're into this and want to know more, scroll on to see nine cool T-shirt-under-sweater outfit examples and shop tees and sweaters that would look great together.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_
    )

    Styling tip: An oversized tee with a slim skirt and sweater is a visually interesting outfit, as you can see.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @livvperez)

    Styling tip: Wear the tee with a V-neck sweater if you really want to lean into the trend.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @aimeesong)

    Styling tip: When wearing a T-shirt under a cardigan, button just a few buttons in the middle and leave the rest undone.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @jen_wonders)

    Styling tip: For the most forward look possible, wear your tee under a red sweater.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

    Styling tip: Top your outfit off with a leather bomber jacket for extra style points and warmth.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

    Style tip: When wearing a longer T-shirt that will show below the bottom of the sweater, be sure to choose a tee that's on the looser side.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @anoukyve)

    Style tip: For a polished look, tuck your sweater and tee in.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @lefevrediary)

    Style tip: Another polished styling idea is to add a belt.

    White T-shirt under sweater

    (Image credit: @lindatol_)

    Style tip: Add a long coat and pointed-toe flats or heels for a fresh late-winter look.

    Shop My White T-Shirt Picks

    Leset Margo tee
    Leset
    Classic Margo Tee

    Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt
    Zara
    Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt

    Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
    Nordstrom
    Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

    Adine Shrunken Tee
    Agolde
    Adine Shrunken Tee

    Brightside Rib T-Shirt
    Madewell
    Brightside Rib T-Shirt

    T-shirt
    ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo
    Long Sleeve Boy Tee

    COS Clean-Cut T-Shirt
    COS
    The Clean Cut T-Shirt

    Wardrobe.NYC T-shirt
    Wardrobe.NYC
    Classic T-Shirt

    Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
    Nordstrom
    Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

    Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
    J.Crew
    Premium Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

    Shop My Sweater Picks

    Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater
    Reformation
    Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater

    Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater in Stripe
    J.Crew
    Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater in Stripe

    & Other Stories Cardigan
    & Other Stories
    Knitted Cardigan

    Crewneck Sweater
    Mango
    Crewneck Sweater

    H&M sweater
    H&M
    Sweater

    The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew
    The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew

    Cropped V-Neck Wool Sweater
    COS
    Cropped V-Neck Wool Sweater

    Nico Chunky Cardigan in Stripe
    Alex Mill
    Nico Chunky Cardigan in Stripe

    Cotton-Blend Cardigan
    Polo Ralph Lauren
    Cotton-Blend Cardigan

    Diletta Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
    Khaite
    Diletta Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

    Explore More:
    T-Shirts White Shirt
    Allyson Payer
    Allyson Payer
    Senior Editor

    Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

    Latest
    You might also like
    View More ▸