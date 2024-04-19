Nicole Richie's Always Been My Muse, But These 5 Looks Are Even Chicer Than Usual
If you watched The Simple Life as religiously as I did growing up (and still to this day), then you can probably understand the hold that Nicole Richie has over me. When she wore Von Dutch, I wanted to wear Von Dutch. And when she went on a shopping spree at Dior, investing in $2000 printed wedges for the farm and $350 shield sunglasses, I wanted to do and buy all of the same things. (Of course, as an 11-year-old, I couldn't do that, nor could I do it now, but at least it was something I could aspire to accomplish someday.) She was and always will be my muse.
While Richie's style has always been elite, and more importantly, a touch nonconformist to current trends, the recent photos I've seen from her press tour for Wade Allain-Marcus's Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead display an even chicer side to her than usual. And that's saying a lot coming from me. There was the Schiaparelli micro mini that she wore to the film's premiere at the Grove in Los Angeles, the F/W 23 Saint Laurent runway look she picked for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and of course, a touch of her own brand, House of Harlow 1960, which she wore with Saint Laurent shades and a Celine bag on The Drew Barrymore Show. There hasn't been a single miss or even a subpar ensemble from the tour. Everything's been perfect.
Naturally, a lot of the credit should be directed at Jamie Mizrahi, the same stylist who works with street style stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Allen White, and Riley Keough, to name a few. See five of the best looks Mizrahi has put together for Richie's press tour below.
On Nicole Richie: Saint Laurent Halterneck Bodysuit ($1350), La 76 Leather Belt ($575), Jersey Skirt ($1850), and Anja Pumps ($875)
On Nicole Richie: Proenza Schouler Lara Convertible Cutout Bouclé Maxi Dress ($1790)
On Nicole Richie: House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Celia Oversized Blazer ($258), Celia Vest Top ($168), and Celia Oversized Trouser ($208); Saint Laurent 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses ($420); Celine bag
On Nicole Richie: Schiaparelli dress
On Nicole Richie: Saint Laurent Voile Jersey Gown ($3300) and Lee Embellished Patent-Leather Slingbacks ($1150)
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
