Nicole Richie's Always Been My Muse, But These 5 Looks Are Even Chicer Than Usual

(Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

If you watched The Simple Life as religiously as I did growing up (and still to this day), then you can probably understand the hold that Nicole Richie has over me. When she wore Von Dutch, I wanted to wear Von Dutch. And when she went on a shopping spree at Dior, investing in $2000 printed wedges for the farm and $350 shield sunglasses, I wanted to do and buy all of the same things. (Of course, as an 11-year-old, I couldn't do that, nor could I do it now, but at least it was something I could aspire to accomplish someday.) She was and always will be my muse.

While Richie's style has always been elite, and more importantly, a touch nonconformist to current trends, the recent photos I've seen from her press tour for Wade Allain-Marcus's Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead display an even chicer side to her than usual. And that's saying a lot coming from me. There was the Schiaparelli micro mini that she wore to the film's premiere at the Grove in Los Angeles, the F/W 23 Saint Laurent runway look she picked for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and of course, a touch of her own brand, House of Harlow 1960, which she wore with Saint Laurent shades and a Celine bag on The Drew Barrymore Show. There hasn't been a single miss or even a subpar ensemble from the tour. Everything's been perfect.

Naturally, a lot of the credit should be directed at Jamie Mizrahi, the same stylist who works with street style stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Allen White, and Riley Keough, to name a few. See five of the best looks Mizrahi has put together for Richie's press tour below.

(Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Nicole Richie: Saint Laurent Halterneck Bodysuit ($1350), La 76 Leather Belt ($575), Jersey Skirt ($1850), and Anja Pumps ($875)

Saint Laurent Halterneck Bodysuit $1350 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent La 76 Leather Belt $575 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Jersey Skirt $1850 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Anja Pumps $875 SHOP NOW

On Nicole Richie: Proenza Schouler Lara Convertible Cutout Bouclé Maxi Dress ($1790)

PROENZA SCHOULER Lara Convertible Cutout Bouclé Maxi Dress $1790 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Nicole Richie: House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Celia Oversized Blazer ($258), Celia Vest Top ($168), and Celia Oversized Trouser ($208); Saint Laurent 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses ($420); Celine bag

House of Harlow 1960 X Revolve Celia Oversized Blazer $258 SHOP NOW

House of Harlow 1960 X Revolve Celia Vest Top $168 SHOP NOW

House of Harlow 1960 X Revolve Celia Oversized Trouser $208 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

On Nicole Richie: Schiaparelli dress

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Nicole Richie: Saint Laurent Voile Jersey Gown ($3300) and Lee Embellished Patent-Leather Slingbacks ($1150)

Saint Laurent Voile Jersey Gown $3300 SHOP NOW