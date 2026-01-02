Sofia Richie-Grainge is known for her minimal take on classic style. One of the first proponents of quiet luxury, her deep appreciation for quality tailoring, rich materials and elegant silhouettes is well-documented. It’s no surprise then, that Richie’s new clothing line, SRG Atelier, is an extension of that sensibility. Launched in October, the line’s overall ethos is timeless, intentional dressing. The collection’s meant to be worn by women of any age and the clothing reflects that: think refined knitwear, tailored outerwear and supremely elevated basics.
Richie’s influence on the brand is palpable and it’s clear with SRG Atelier’s second drop that her version of quiet luxury is one to watch. While the line’s emphasis on primarily neutral hues and luxe materials is readily apparent across all of the pieces they’ve launched thus far, there were several other major takeaways from the brand’s latest release. Keep reading for the 5 standout SRG Atelier trends we’re betting everyone will be wearing come 2026.