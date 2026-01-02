5 Sofia Richie-Approved Trends That Will Be Major Amongst Anyone With Expensive Taste In 2026

Sofia Richie Grainge wears an SRG Atelier suede bomber jacket, jeans and tan slingback heels.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Sofia Richie-Grainge is known for her minimal take on classic style. One of the first proponents of quiet luxury, her deep appreciation for quality tailoring, rich materials and elegant silhouettes is well-documented. It’s no surprise then, that Richie’s new clothing line, SRG Atelier, is an extension of that sensibility. Launched in October, the line’s overall ethos is timeless, intentional dressing. The collection’s meant to be worn by women of any age and the clothing reflects that: think refined knitwear, tailored outerwear and supremely elevated basics.

Richie’s influence on the brand is palpable and it’s clear with SRG Atelier’s second drop that her version of quiet luxury is one to watch. While the line’s emphasis on primarily neutral hues and luxe materials is readily apparent across all of the pieces they’ve launched thus far, there were several other major takeaways from the brand’s latest release. Keep reading for the 5 standout SRG Atelier trends we’re betting everyone will be wearing come 2026.

Faux Fur and Animal Print

Model wears SRG Atelier&#039;s Erin Faux Fur Jacket and Suki Knit Pants.

Sofia Richie’s known to incorporate pops of color into her primarily neutral wardrobe. But in 2026, she’s letting animal prints and playful faux fur do the heavy lifting when it comes to adding interest to her outfits. The fawn-print, funnel neck jacket included below is a particular standout.

(Image credit: @srgatelier)

Suede Everything

Model wears SRG Atelier suede jacket, bomber and pants.

Suede jackets have been the pinnacle of luxury dressing for several seasons now (at least, for this writer), but SRG Atelier is taking it one step further with suede…everything. Suede pants, bombers, trench coats worn separately or together for maximum impact is set to be a major trend in 2026.

(Image credit: @srgatelier)

Detachable Scarf Coats and Sweaters

A model wears SRG Atelier&#039;s Tolev coat.

Is there anything more luxurious than a sweater or coat with an attached scarf? Not to mention that scarves are having a major moment in general right now. I’d opt for the pull over with the kerchief tie, below.

(Image credit: @srgatelier)

Expert Tailoring

A model wears SRG Atelier&#039;s Emilia Jacket and Isla Skirt.

Sharp shoulders. Accentuated waistlines. Blazer hems hitting right at the hip. SRG Atelier is giving a masterclass in what great tailoring looks like.

(Image credit: @srgatelier)