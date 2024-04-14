Fashion People Are Fawning Over This Buttery Color Trend For Spring

When you think of a wearable color, yellow certainly isn't what comes to mind. However, butter yellow is shaping up to be a top color in this trend, and it's one you'll find ease in styling. It's leveled saturation makes it act as a neutral shade that pairs easily with the rest of your wardrobe. It's subtle but offers just the right amount of interest in an outfit. It's exactly what you want to be wearing this spring.

Many designers return to the pale color season after season, and it's had an uptick in the past, but you're about to see the shade everywhere. At Jacquemus's spring runway, it was the focal point of the structured jackets and coats modeled by Gigi Hadid and more. At Bottega Veneta, the pale yellow dresses were a contrast against the other striking hues, like red and orange. Jonathan Anderson has used the color often, but this time he used it in a satin dress and gauzy knits.

If you're not convinced about the color yet, see the runway looks below as well as some Instagram inspiration and shopping picks.

On the Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Givenchy)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Jacquemus)

On Instagram

(Image credit: @monikh)

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Shop the Color Trend

Aligne Leo Long Waistcoat $180 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $120 SHOP NOW

Nia Thomas Malena Dress $725 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Vest $99 SHOP NOW

Zara Ribbed Halter Vest $28 SHOP NOW

Prada Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat $1120 SHOP NOW

COS Pleated Knitted Maxi Skirt $135 SHOP NOW

WAYF The Tanya One-Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Oversize Stripe Linen Button-Down Shirt $168 SHOP NOW

Zara Halter Top $19.9 SHOP NOW

Khaite River Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule $950 SHOP NOW

Linda Farrow X Attico Berta Sunglasses $275 SHOP NOW

Anna October Tulip Satin Maxi Dress $675 SHOP NOW

Musier Paris Sardenabis Top $65 SHOP NOW

Reformation Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress $348 SHOP NOW

Ronny Kobo Walker Top $328 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress $139 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Les Doubles Sandals $1104 SHOP NOW