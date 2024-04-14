Fashion People Are Fawning Over This Buttery Color Trend For Spring
When you think of a wearable color, yellow certainly isn't what comes to mind. However, butter yellow is shaping up to be a top color in this trend, and it's one you'll find ease in styling. It's leveled saturation makes it act as a neutral shade that pairs easily with the rest of your wardrobe. It's subtle but offers just the right amount of interest in an outfit. It's exactly what you want to be wearing this spring.
Many designers return to the pale color season after season, and it's had an uptick in the past, but you're about to see the shade everywhere. At Jacquemus's spring runway, it was the focal point of the structured jackets and coats modeled by Gigi Hadid and more. At Bottega Veneta, the pale yellow dresses were a contrast against the other striking hues, like red and orange. Jonathan Anderson has used the color often, but this time he used it in a satin dress and gauzy knits.
If you're not convinced about the color yet, see the runway looks below as well as some Instagram inspiration and shopping picks.
On the Runway
On Instagram
Shop the Color Trend
-
7 Bag Colors the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing Instead of Black
I'll take one of each.
By Allyson Payer
-
Finally, Some New Spring Color Trends That Don't Feel So Expected
These hues are a breath of fresh air.
By Eliza Huber
-
24 Chic Dresses to Buy in Every 2024 It Color
Eye candy ahead.
By Allyson Payer
-
16 Stylish Spring Picks That Are the Definition of Dopamine Dressing
Sponsor Content Created With Cynthia Rowley
By Raina Mendonça
-
These Affordable Ribbed Knit Pieces Are Having a Moment This Summer
In every color imaginable.
By Nayiri Mampourian
-
My Ferrari-Red Shopping List for Anyone Following Lewis Hamilton to His New Team
You're welcome.
By Eliza Huber
-
In 2024, We're Having Fun With Makeup: A Celeb Artist Shares Her 3 Best Tips
Sorry, but minimalist makeup is on its way out.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
The New Spring Color Trend Following in Red's Bold Footsteps
Make way.
By Allyson Payer