Fashion People Are Fawning Over This Buttery Color Trend For Spring

By Yusra Siddiqui
published

When you think of a wearable color, yellow certainly isn't what comes to mind. However, butter yellow is shaping up to be a top color in this trend, and it's one you'll find ease in styling. It's leveled saturation makes it act as a neutral shade that pairs easily with the rest of your wardrobe. It's subtle but offers just the right amount of interest in an outfit. It's exactly what you want to be wearing this spring.

Many designers return to the pale color season after season, and it's had an uptick in the past, but you're about to see the shade everywhere. At Jacquemus's spring runway, it was the focal point of the structured jackets and coats modeled by Gigi Hadid and more. At Bottega Veneta, the pale yellow dresses were a contrast against the other striking hues, like red and orange. Jonathan Anderson has used the color often, but this time he used it in a satin dress and gauzy knits.

If you're not convinced about the color yet, see the runway looks below as well as some Instagram inspiration and shopping picks.

On the Runway

Bottega Veneta model wearing butter yellow strappy dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Bottega Veneta)

runway model wearing butter yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Givenchy)

Jacquemus model wearing butter yellow cropped blazer and skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Jacquemus)

On Instagram

@monikh wearing butter yellow top and baby blue trousers

(Image credit: @monikh)

@aniyahmorinia wearing pale yellow sweater, denim shorts, and white loafers on a brooklyn stoop

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

@deborabrosa wearig pale yellow ruched top with black trousers sitting on couch

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Shop the Color Trend

Leo Long Waistcoat
Aligne
Leo Long Waistcoat

Rib-Knit Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Top

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat

Malena Dress / Buttercream
Nia Thomas
Malena Dress

Tailored Linen Vest
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Vest

Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants
H&M
Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants

Ribbed Halter Vest
Zara
Ribbed Halter Vest

Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat
Prada
Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat

Pleated Knitted Maxi Skirt
COS
Pleated Knitted Maxi Skirt

The Tanya One-Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress
WAYF
The Tanya One-Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress

Oversize Stripe Linen Button-Down Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Oversize Stripe Linen Button-Down Shirt

Halter Top
Zara
Halter Top

River Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule
Khaite
River Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule

X Attico Berta Sunglasses
Linda Farrow
X Attico Berta Sunglasses

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Tulip Satin Maxi Dress
Anna October
Tulip Satin Maxi Dress

Sardenabis Top
Musier Paris
Sardenabis Top

Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress
Reformation
Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress

Walker Top
Ronny Kobo
Walker Top

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

Oversized Sweater
H&M
Oversized Sweater

Les Doubles Sandals
Jacquemus
Les Doubles Sandals

Mixed Balloon Mini Dress
Zara
Mixed Balloon Mini Dress

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
