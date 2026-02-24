FYI: White Jeans Look Chicest With Shoes in This Non-Trendy Color

Shop the timeless combination It girls are wearing in 2026.

Kendall Jenner and fashion influencers wearing white jeans and black shoes.
(Image credit: @cassdimicco; Spot-Stoianov-BlueLove-Gamr/Backgrid; @sylviemus_)
Jeans in every shade of white have become a year-round staple, and chic women are finding fresh, elegant ways to wear them that aren't so summery. I grew up in the South, so for much of my life, I associated white jeans with the cropped styles I'd always see worn with sandals in the Florida beach towns we frequented during the summer. Now, I can confirm that they're no longer just something you pack for those May-to-September beach trips. These days, I see white jeans being worn by the most well-dressed people among us as frequently as blue and black jeans.

Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner was photographed out in Los Angeles wearing a perfectly styled white-jeans outfit. With her straight-leg stark-white denim, she wore a car coat–style trench, a fringed scarf belt (trend alert!), and the non-trendy shoe color that makes white jeans look chicest, no matter the season—black shoes. The stark contrast of black shoes against white denim looks cool and a bit unexpected. As you'll see among the examples below, chic women are most likely to wear the white-jeans-and-black-shoe combination with other neutral shades as we transition to spring. Keep scrolling to see examples and shop the look for yourself.

White Jeans + Black Shoes on Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wearing a trench coat, scarf belt, white jeans, and black flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid/SPOT-Stoianov-BlueLove-Gamr)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Dayton Cotton Car Coat ($3750), Burty Straight-Leg Jeans ($1050), Lilou Woven Leather Shoulder Bag ($3350), and Square Leather Ballet Flats ($890); Maison Magdalena scarf

Shop the Look

More Chic Examples

Influencer wearing white jeans with black shoes.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Influencer wearing white jeans with black shoes.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Influencer wearing white jeans with black shoes.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop White Jeans and Black Shoes

