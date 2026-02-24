FYI: White Jeans Look Chicest With Shoes in This Non-Trendy Color

Jeans in every shade of white have become a year-round staple, and chic women are finding fresh, elegant ways to wear them that aren't so summery. I grew up in the South, so for much of my life, I associated white jeans with the cropped styles I'd always see worn with sandals in the Florida beach towns we frequented during the summer. Now, I can confirm that they're no longer just something you pack for those May-to-September beach trips. These days, I see white jeans being worn by the most well-dressed people among us as frequently as blue and black jeans.
Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner was photographed out in Los Angeles wearing a perfectly styled white-jeans outfit. With her straight-leg stark-white denim, she wore a car coat–style trench, a fringed scarf belt (trend alert!), and the non-trendy shoe color that makes white jeans look chicest, no matter the season—black shoes. The stark contrast of black shoes against white denim looks cool and a bit unexpected. As you'll see among the examples below, chic women are most likely to wear the white-jeans-and-black-shoe combination with other neutral shades as we transition to spring. Keep scrolling to see examples and shop the look for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.