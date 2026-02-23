Hold the Sneakers—It Girls Are Wearing Sweatpants With This Classic Flat-Shoe Trend to the Airport

I used to avoid wearing sweatpants to the airport. I hate to say it, but I even secretly judged others for wearing them, considering the look sloppy and uncool. But more and more, I've noticed that people with good style have been wearing sweats, and there is a way to make them look polished. The key lies in selecting the right style of sweats and the shoes you pair them with. For instance, gray joggers paired with black loafers is a fail-proof pairing that looks very 2026 and elegant. One It girl who recently proved the look is supermodel Amelia Gray.
While stepping out before New York Fashion Week, Gray was spotted arriving at JFK Airport in a stylish travel ensemble. She wore a green winter bomber jacket paired with gray sweatpants. On her feet, she opted for black loafers and white socks to keep her ankles warm and protected from the chilly weather. For her accessories, she carried ALO's suede Tranquility Tote and a black suitcase, and she wore oversize sunglasses, which added a trendy touch.
Don't hesitate to pair joggers with loafers; just let me explain why it works. The key is the element of surprise. Remember the "wrong-shoe theory" coined by stylist Alliston Bornstein? Pairing loafers with sweatpants exemplifies it. While it may seem unconventional at first, deliberately breaking the norm makes the outfit feel very 2026, curated, and chic. Additionally, shiny black leather loafers instantly dress up the sweatpants, shifting the pants away from their casual vibe and adding a touch of elegance.
Next time you're traveling overnight across the country or leaving early in the morning for another destination within the U.S., and you want to wear sweatpants for comfort, consider Gray's example and pair them with expensive-looking loafers. Keep scrolling to get her look and see how I recently styled sweatpants and loafers for my flight from JFK to LAX.
How I Styled Loafers With Sweatpants for the Airport
Get the look: Suede blazer + zip-up sweater + gray sweatpants + black loafers
Get Gray's Look
superdown
Monica Bomber Jacket
This looks very similar to Gray's bomber jacket.
J.Crew
Heritage Fleece Jogger Pant
I love how slim-fitting these look.
Nordstrom
Benson Loafers
Who What Wear fashion editors agree that if you're going to buy new loafers, this is the pair you should get.
ALO
Tranquility Tote
This color is so rich-looking.
Shop Sweatpants and Loafers
BP.
Baggy Fleece Joggers
These also come in black.
Larroudé x Parke
Loafers
Chelsea Kramer and Marina Larroudé, two female founders, know exactly how to craft the perfect loafers.
Vuori
Restore Classis Sweatpants
Nordstrom shoppers note that these run large, so size down.
Sézane
Adam Loafers
I know that any Parisian girl would approve of these.
Varley
The Relaxed Pants
The thick jogger hem is so elegant.
Tony Bianco
Gatsby Loafers
These are giving The Row without the designer price tag.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.