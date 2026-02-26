If You Want to Emulate Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, You Should Probably Own Her Understated ‘90s Fragrance

But only the true loyalists are familiar with CBK's go-to fragrance—the clean, understated scent she'd restock on the regular from an NYC street vendor. You'll even hear it mentioned in the FX show: "By the way, I wore your Egyptian musk last night, and I'm not kidding, three different guys, like, inhaled me," Viveca Chow, who portrays CBK's on-screen co-worker Grace, quips in the pilot. It's a split second of dialogue, but of course my beauty-editor ears perked right up.
Egyptian musk oil has a fresh, delicate, slightly-sweet aroma reminiscent of soft linens or a basic white tee—an original "skin scent" before the subtle aroma took off into its own perfume category. Bessette-Kennedy's reported favorite was tagged under $20, and she'd keep the rollerball on her person for midday touch-ups, as depicted in Carole Radziwill's memoir, What Remains, and Elizabeth Beller's biography, Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. "If Carolyn ran out to the drugstore, she would bring back a lipstick or a vial of Abdul Kareem Egyptian Musk Oil, which she would buy from street vendors and share with the other girls. 'Here, try this. This shade will look beautiful on you.' 'Try this oil. Doesn't it smell like clean, first love?' This was Carolyn's signature scent," Beller's account reads.
The exact Abdul Kareem scent isn't available anymore—the original vendor sadly passed away in 2023, though you may be able to buy it from a re-seller on eBay—but you can find plenty of pure Egyptian musk oils on Amazon and Etsy at a similar price. Scroll through some vetted picks below, along with other soft, understated fragrances I bet would earn Bessette-Kennedy's stamp of approval today.
Shop Egyptian Musk Oils
Body Oils by Brenda
Egyptian Musk Body Oil
Zelda's Aromatics
Egyptian Musk Roll-On Perfume Oils
Nemat International
Egyptian Musk Perfume Oil
ARK Essences
Egyptian Musk Body Oil
Kuumba Made
Egyptian Musk Fragrance Oil
Bargz
Natural Egyptian Musk Oil
Shop More Clean, Understated Fragrances
By Rosie Jane
Rosie Perfume Oil With White Musk
I have to imagine CBK would be a Rosie fan today, as its composition of warm, white musk with a hint of rose oil screams understated elegance. A bonus: It comes in a portable rollerball form.
Lake & Skye
11 11 Eau De Parfum
Sheer and airy, this white amber- and musk-infused scent is the ultimate compliment magnet.
MERIT Beauty
Retrospect
If you're game for something slightly more powdery, Merit's Retrospect is a dream with notes of musk, aldehydes, and moss.
Juliette Has a Gun
Not A Perfume
The ultimate skin scent, Not A Perfume always smells light, fresh, and pretty.
D.S. & Durga
I Don't Know What Eau De Parfum
I Don't Know What provides a great base for perfume layering, as its "transparent" aroma plays nice with just about any fragrance family. On its own, though, it smells wonderfully clean and mysterious.
Snif
Me Eau De Toilette
If your main goal is for folks to stop you on the street and ask you what fragrance you're wearing, you've got to give Me a whirl. The combination of plum, peach skin, white moss, orris, sandalwood, and musks is subtle yet intoxicating.
