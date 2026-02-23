Calling all Madewell devotees! Your favorite denim brand just launched a new designer collaboration. Introducing Benjamin Talley Smith x Madewell. This collection features a limited edition women's capsule created by expert denim designer Benjamin Talley Smith. It's not your average denim collaboration. The pieces featured in the collection were crafted by highly skilled artisans located in Los Angeles, CA. If you've been wanting to up your denim game, this may be the perfect opportunity.
Included in the collection are eleven elevated basics that you'll want to wear over and over again. The pieces are versatile enough to mesh with existing wardrobe items. However, you can also shop complementary styles within the capsule that mix and match seamlessly. The Benjamin Talley Smith x Madewell collection is officially available to shop online now. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the collection.
Shop Madewell x Benjamin Talley Smith
The Allerton Denim Jacket in Wells Wash
The Coolidge Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jean
The Putney Mid-Rise Straight Jean
The Armory Classic Sweatshirt
The Fairview Barn Jacket in Chalk Wash
The Coolidge Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jean
The Sullivan Boxy Crop Tee