This Is the Coolest Way to Wear the Spring Basic Everyone Owns in 2026

There's one piece of clothing I'll always turn to daily when it’s finally warm out: a white tank top. I love a crisp white ribbed tank to pair with literally any type of bottoms. I don’t tend to dress my tank up, but after seeing Anya Taylor-Joy’s recent outfit while out in Los Angeles, I had a change of heart.
She stepped out for a date night with her husband, Malcolm McRae, looking like an absolute L.A. cool girl. The focal point of her outfit was a plain white tank top, but she made it look much more interesting than usual. All she did was layer one simple item to her outfit look chicer and trendier: a knit shrug, and it made a major difference in her outfit. To dress it up even more, she wore a teal satin skirt and satin high-heel mules. Her tank went from basic to cool instantly, thanks to the shrug she opted to layer over it. It’s a chic and easy outfit that I will be copying once I feel an inkling of the sun’s warmth.
If you’re looking for easy ways to dress up your basic tank top, keep scrolling to recreate this look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.