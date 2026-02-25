The It Girl Who Plays CBK on TV Just Arrived in Milan Wearing *the* Black-Jeans Outfit of 2026

Earlier today, Pidgeon was photographed on the streets of Milan wearing a black-jeans outfit that's as 2026 as it is 1996. The jeans she opted for were a stovepipe pair (one of the most classic of the current denim trends). With them, she paired a white baby tee and a button-front leather jacket. She accessorized with a sweater draped over her shoulders, cat-eye sunglasses, and soft-leather square-toe boots with a block heel. She looked every bit the '90s cool girl that she portrays on TV, and I predict more than a few fashion people will be copying this exact outfit. Keeps scrolling to do so yourself.