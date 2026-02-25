The It Girl Who Plays CBK on TV Just Arrived in Milan Wearing *the* Black-Jeans Outfit of 2026

Sarah Pidgeon wearing a leather jacket, white T-shirt, black jeans, and high-vamp shoes during Milan Fashion Week
(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

As they say, Sarah Pidgeon is the moment. The premier of the series everyone is talking about, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, has been perfectly timed with fashion month, and Pidgeon has quickly become the It girl everyone wants in the front row. And based on the off-duty outfit she just stepped out in during Milan Fashion Week, it appears that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's iconic sense of style has rubbed off on her.

Earlier today, Pidgeon was photographed on the streets of Milan wearing a black-jeans outfit that's as 2026 as it is 1996. The jeans she opted for were a stovepipe pair (one of the most classic of the current denim trends). With them, she paired a white baby tee and a button-front leather jacket. She accessorized with a sweater draped over her shoulders, cat-eye sunglasses, and soft-leather square-toe boots with a block heel. She looked every bit the '90s cool girl that she portrays on TV, and I predict more than a few fashion people will be copying this exact outfit. Keeps scrolling to do so yourself.

Sarah Pidgeon wearing a leather jacket, white T-shirt, black jeans, and high-vamp shoes during Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Sarah Pidgeon wearing a leather jacket, white T-shirt, black jeans, and high-vamp shoes during Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Iammeysam/Backgrid)

On Sarah Pidgeon: Prada Leather Caban Jacket ($7300); Khaite x Oliver Peoples Eyewear 1961C Sunglasses ($556)

