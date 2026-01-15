I Tried Out Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid’s Favourite Activewear Brand—These Are My Honest Thoughts
All the best dressed celebrities live in Alo Yoga when working out. For the Who What Wear UK’s fitness try-on, I tested out dozens of pieces and walked away with seven worth the hype. Scroll to discover them below.
If I’m being frank, I’m not one to traditionally stick to a "New Year’s resolution". I'm proudly Type B, so the phrase has often filled me with a sense of dread. However, this year I’m determined to make a change. With smaller lifestyle changes on my to-do list (make it to more than one reformer class a month, eat healthier—you get the gist), I must say the past two weeks have been pretty successful, for me at least. Having made it to a few 6 am(!) classes, a well-deserved reward was in order. So when the task of testing out every It girl's favourite workout brand, Alo Yoga, landed on my to-do list, it felt like cosmic timing.
Over the years, I’ve been somewhat sceptical of the allure of Alo. A staple of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber's workout wardrobe (as well as every other chic celebrity and influencer on my feed), I’ve often wondered if these pieces are as life-changing as they're made out to be. Far from an emerging label, the LA-founded brand has been the go-to for the rich and famous since even before the athleisure boom during COVID-19. With its enviable invitation-only gyms, serene wellness experiences and exquisite custom colourways floating on a wave of virality, I’ve often wondered if I, too, could be an Alo girl.
With 10 years of 200-meter sprints under my belt, I’m a touch fussy when it comes to activewear. Constricting sports bras, ill-fitting leggings and unsuitable fabrics are struggles I know all too well, so deviating from my tried-and-true workout gear is something I rarely do.
So when I went to try on Alo's more recent collections, I was pleasantly surprised when I ended up wanting to take everything home. With sports bras ranging from £48 to £78 (there are some cashmere lounge bras, which are priced a tad higher) and leggings from £88 to £168, the brand veers slightly more on the expensive end of the activewear spectrum, which fans of the brand may justify by citing the functional materials chosen to withstand a range of motions whilst being soft to the touch. I stayed true to size throughout my try-on, choosing almost every piece in an S-M, and the trainers in UK 8.
My Review: When you think of Alo Yoga, the Airbrush Heart Throb brand leggings are probably the workout set which comes to mind. One of the brand's signature silhouettes, at its core, the design leans rather simplistic. Yet it's the distinctive contrast stitching flowing through the set in sculpting placements that sets this two-piece apart.
Starting with the sports bra, I was beyond impressed. With a gently scooped sweetheart neckline and low-back cut, it's the perfect shape for medium-intensity movement. The medium-level compressed Airbrush fabric held everything right and tight, whilst the soft elasticated underbust band contoured "the girls"; it really felt like a gentle second skin. I tried the wiggle test, a simple yet effective way of deciding whether a piece is big bust-friendly (I typically wear a 30 DD). Much to my surprise, it passed with flying colours. With slight movement, they were constricted, not restricted, and I was able to lean, bend and stretch with ease.
Onto the legging's, I was a touch disappointed. With a high-waisted, full-length finish, the texture of these leggings were reminiscent of the cotton Nike Pro's we all wore at secondary school. The medium compression fabric did nip and tuck (in a second skin type of way rather than a constricted blood flow type of way). However, when testing how they'd work during a 'work-out' (I'd settled on a few squats and star jumps) these leggings began to wiggle down my waist. In speaking to the sales assistant, he advised (if, like me, you fall between sizes, to size down). This will alleviate the dreaded roll or any excessive wiggle room you may have. However, I can't help feeling that had I received these sight unseen, I would have been left a little frustrated as the quality was not quite what I was expecting. Just a little tidbit before you take the plunge.
Alo Yoga
Airbrush Heart Throb Bra
Colour/s: 6, including limited-edition colourways
Size Range: XXS–L
Materials: 87% nylon, 13% elastane.
Pros
Thick material
Internal padding
Cons
For low impact workouts
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist Heart Throb Legging
Colour/s: 7, including limited-edition colourways
Size Range: XXS–L
Materials: 81% nylon, 19% elastane.
Pros
Stylish finish
Second skin fit
Cons
Rolls down
Fabric felt low quality
Poor size range
2. Airlift Line Up Set
My Review: If you’re an avid follower of celebrity culture, you’ve probably seen the Airlift Line Up set on your For You page at least once or twice. From Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's best-friend post-workout coffee dates to Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid's morning hikes, this Alo set is a favourite amongst L.A. It girls. Naturally, I was looking forward to testing it out for myself.
Unfussy in shape, it's the sheen-y, sculpting finish that attracts so much attention. Similar in shape to the Airbrush Heart Throb Bra (see above), the Airlift has a few distinctive features that make it stand out amongst other sports bras I've tried (and I've tried a lot).
With removable cups for added boob support, a functional hook-and-eye closure and skinny adjustable straps, this piece would withstand even the most intense HIIT workout. The flocked band adds visual interest, whilst the subtle contrasting colours make the bra look just that touch chicer. Slightly more compressed than the Airbrush, the Airlift bra flew through the wiggle test. With little to no movement in the bust region, you could easily complete an elbow crunch with no issues.
Now, the leggings are a little different. With sweetheart detailing on the back, they’re less sculpting and do far more heavy lifting than the Airlift. These leggings are super durable. With a snug, compressive fit, they handled my 10 (poorly executed) squats and five star jumps with ease. Somehow, I looked like a pumped gym-goer rather than the sweaty dishevelled mess who’d just tried on half the Alo store. Now, if that doesn’t say "wonder leggings", I don’t know what will.
Alo Yoga
Airlift Line Up Bra
Colour/s: 9, including limited-edition colourways
Size Range: XXS–L
Materials: 77% polyester, 23% elastane.
Pros
High quality fabrication
Adjustable straps
Hook-and-eye closure
Removable cups for support
Cons
Limited colour range
Limited size range
Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Legging
Colour/s: 8, including limitied-edition colourways
Size Range: XXS–L
Materials: 77% polyester, 23% elastane.
Cons
Limited colour range
Limited size range
3. Airbrush Better Together Bra + Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant + Alo Runner
My Review: Anyone who knows me well knows that any outfit featuring a straight-leg tracksuit bottom is right up my street. And after all that compression fabric, I was craving comfort, so the Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant felt like a godsend. Made from a sumptuous French terrycloth-cotton shell and fleece-lined on the inside, they really lived up to the hype. Think of these as your favourite trackies with a luxurious twist.
Now, even for someone who enjoys all things baggy and loose, these were gloriously oversized, so I’d advise you to size down. Grazing the floor on my 5'10" frame (if you’re under 5'5", they may well be far too long—just some food for thought), I paired them with the Airbrush Better Together Bra, and my perfect loungewear combination was created. These bottoms were one of my favourites of everything I tried on; I could see myself shrugging them on for a chilly London day or post-workout class.
Can we talk about the double-layered sports bra for a second? I initially grabbed it as a throw-on piece to try with the bottoms, but I was pleasantly surprised by just how elevated this sports bra looked. Leaning into the layering trend we're seeing everywhere in fashion right now, it felt super comfortable and gloriously supportive. I was secure yet unconstricted, and looked put-together yet pared-back. With only the yellow-and-white colourway available in-store, I placed an order for the black-and-white as I knew it was about to become my newest go-to loungewear piece.
Alongside tracksuit bottoms, trainers were on my hitlist. Whilst the Alo Sunset Sneakers remain a go-to for the fashion set, workout-wise, it was the Alo Runner I was interested in. Designed as a practical running trainer, these shoes have all the features of the perfect exercise shoe: lightweight to carry in a gym bag, a cushioned yet supportive heel, a breathable double-mesh layer to keep your toes cool during high-intensity workouts and springy soles to propel you when you need the extra energy halfway through a 5K. I tried my normal size, and even though one of my feet is slightly larger than the other, there was no pinching, squeezing or claustrophobic toes. I was very impressed.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.