Don't Wear Skinny Jeans and Boots Without Seeing Kate Winslet's Specific Outfit Combo

When Kate Winslet steps out, you know it's going to be a masterclass in elegant, effortless style, no matter the event or the weather. The Oscar-winner is not one for passing trends; she’s here for the forever pieces that look amazing on literally everyone.
Recently, she was spotted heading to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her latest film, Goodbye June, wearing the exact laid-back outfit formula we all need for the dark winter days ahead. Even better? The look combines several key wardrobe staples you may already have inside your closet.
Winslet paired skinny jeans with the ultimate cold-weather shoe: beat-up brown Chelsea boots. She topped the whole ensemble with an olive-green overcoat. The tailored coat instantly elevated the jeans and boots from casual to cool. The streamlined silhouette of the skinny jeans, the chunky stability of the brown boots, and the fantastic green shade of her coat create a perfect harmony of textures and color. Consider this your official blueprint for styling Chelsea boots and blue jeans this winter.
Re-create Kate Winslet's Winter Look
Karen Millen
Double Breasted Tailored Midi Coat
This color is so rich.
Good American
Knit Deep V Knit Sweater
Wear it with or without a tank or T-shirt underneath.
Madewell
High Waist Skinny Jeans
Tuck these super skinny jeans into the tops of your boots like Kate.
Blundstone Footwear
Classic Chelsea Boots
Blundstones are unbeatable for inclement weather.
HOBO
Harley Leather Hobo Bag
A taupe handbag is even more versatile than brown and black.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.