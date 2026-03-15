It's officially entertainment's most important night. The Oscars red carpet—or the Academy Awards if you're fancy—plays host to some of the most awe-striking fashion and beauty moments of the year. Though the show celebrates the actors, cast, crew members, and many projects of 2025, the stars have arrived on the red carpet donning looks that feel reminiscent of a certain 2026 film that sent the internet into a frenzy: Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, marked by Margot Robbie's cascading gothic waves.
A'zion's famous waves are out to play tonight, and we can't help but notice how seamlessly her naturally bouncy spirals mesh with this gothic trend. Worn loose and voluminous, her look demonstrates a curly take on this historically charged style.
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Infiniti's looks—from head to toe—are always the talk of the town, and tonight is no different. The One Battle After Another star wears her sweeping tresses in goddess braids, showcasing how stunning natural hair looks with this trend. Celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno created this sculpted braid look with a smattering of bendy waves using Bellami's Silk Seam Clip-Ins for an extra touch of length and volume.
At this point, Cravalho's inky waves are basically synonymous with the Disney princess role that kick-started her career (Moana, if you live under a rock). However, the actress and singer pinned her trademark ebony waves up into a half-up, half-down style that feels very Bridgerton to us beauty editors.
Bella Thorne was the apple of our eye as walked down the carpet in a sheer black gown and moody Brontë waves. In a half-up, half-down style similar to Cravalho's, Thorne pulled out a few face-framing pieces and adorned her style with a black bow.
Greenblatt is yet another actress donning this romantic, cascading style. The Barbie alum looks extra chic in a vintage John Galliano off-the-shoulder dress, accented by her stunning, tousled waves—falling perfectly in line with the period-piece trend we've seen sweeping 2026's red carpets.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.