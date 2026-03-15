It's Settled: The Oscars Red Carpet Proves This Wuthering Heights–Coded Hair Trend Is Here to Stay

Soft, romantic, and a little gothic.

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Chase Infiniti, Odessa A&#039;zion, and Auli&#039;i Cravalho at the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

It's officially entertainment's most important night. The Oscars red carpet—or the Academy Awards if you're fancy—plays host to some of the most awe-striking fashion and beauty moments of the year. Though the show celebrates the actors, cast, crew members, and many projects of 2025, the stars have arrived on the red carpet donning looks that feel reminiscent of a certain 2026 film that sent the internet into a frenzy: Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, marked by Margot Robbie's cascading gothic waves.

Margot Robbie is seen on January 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Margot Robbie on the Wuthering Heights press tour in January 2026

(Image credit: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Historically inspired romantic hairstyles have been sweeping red carpets ever since Robbie's rotation of stellar press tour looks kicked off in late January, but the trend seems to have had a lasting impression on the stars bedecking Hollywood's most revered event. Chase Infiniti and Odessa A'zion are some of the latest to float down the carpet in their stunning curly styles, and Auli’i Cravalho, Ariana Greenblatt, and more sported iterations of the moor-mussed waves. Keep scrolling to see all of the softly romantic looks serving gothic glamour at the 2026 Oscars.

Gothic-Wave Trend at the 2026 Oscars

Odessa A&#039;zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A'zion's famous waves are out to play tonight, and we can't help but notice how seamlessly her naturally bouncy spirals mesh with this gothic trend. Worn loose and voluminous, her look demonstrates a curly take on this historically charged style.

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Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Infiniti's looks—from head to toe—are always the talk of the town, and tonight is no different. The One Battle After Another star wears her sweeping tresses in goddess braids, showcasing how stunning natural hair looks with this trend. Celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno created this sculpted braid look with a smattering of bendy waves using Bellami's Silk Seam Clip-Ins for an extra touch of length and volume.

Auli&#039;i Cravalho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

At this point, Cravalho's inky waves are basically synonymous with the Disney princess role that kick-started her career (Moana, if you live under a rock). However, the actress and singer pinned her trademark ebony waves up into a half-up, half-down style that feels very Bridgerton to us beauty editors.

Bella Thorne at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

Bella Thorne was the apple of our eye as walked down the carpet in a sheer black gown and moody Brontë waves. In a half-up, half-down style similar to Cravalho's, Thorne pulled out a few face-framing pieces and adorned her style with a black bow.

Ariana Greenblatt at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Savion Washington/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Greenblatt is yet another actress donning this romantic, cascading style. The Barbie alum looks extra chic in a vintage John Galliano off-the-shoulder dress, accented by her stunning, tousled waves—falling perfectly in line with the period-piece trend we've seen sweeping 2026's red carpets.

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.