The Best Dressed Women Agree *This* Is the Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pencil Skirts

The feeling of spring is finally in the air, and for those of us in New York especially, the excitement is palpable. We're getting through the days by looking forward to shedding winter layers and swapping our favorite jeans or trousers for skirts. The pencil skirt, a fitted, knee-length silhouette that tapers from the waist to the hem, is the trend currently dominating our thoughts. Its clean, sophisticated aesthetic and runway endorsement—seen in the spring 2026 collections of brands like Khaite, Saint Laurent, and Tory Burch—have made it a favorite among fashion insiders. While versatile with a range of footwear, the current go-to pairing for the best dressed women is knee-high boots.
It girls like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are championing the pencil-skirt-and-knee-high-boot combination. During Paris Fashion Week, Hadid was spotted in a vintage Fendi skirt and a white long-sleeve shirt, elevated with tan heeled knee-high boots and a suede Prada tote. Meanwhile, on her trip to Tokyo, Bieber wore a leather pencil skirt styled with a leather blazer, a V-neck sweater, and black sock-like knee-high boots.
In the past, the styling rule dictated that the skirt hem had to overlap the top of the boot to create a polished, streamlined look. However, in 2026, Hadid and Bieber are challenging this idea. They demonstrate that showing your kneecaps is now the chic way to go. Plus, it provides a welcome bit of breathability on warmer spring days.
If Hadid and Bieber have inspired you to embrace the pencil skirt trend and pair it with knee-high boots, keep scrolling because I've curated an edit of the best styles for both.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.