This New Kate Winslet–Approved Watch Is An Instant Classic
Less than a year after launching the Mini DolceVita watch to much fanfare, Longines is already expanding the line with some shiny new additions. The just-released models feature unique double straps in soft Nappa leather. I'm tempted to collect the watch in all six colors: black, gold, red, green, orange, and pink. However, I instantly gravitated toward the classic black version in particular—probably because that's what Oscar winner Kate Winslet is wearing in the accompanying campaign shot by Greg Williams.
Whether it's a version with or without diamond settings, any option you choose will instantly elevate even the simplest jeans-and-tee outfit. That's the power of an elegant and versatile timepiece like the Mini DolceVita: It can bring a low-key look to new heights or perfectly complement your prettiest cocktail dress. Scroll down to see the striking campaign and shop the new watches for yourself.
This version comes complete with 38 Top Wesselton diamonds.
Red is still trending in a major way.
I'd pair this watch with a top and skirt in varying shades of green for a cool tonal look.
If you already own enough neutral watches, can I interest you in an electric orange version?
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.