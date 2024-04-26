This New Kate Winslet–Approved Watch Is An Instant Classic

(Image credit: Longines)

Less than a year after launching the Mini DolceVita watch to much fanfare, Longines is already expanding the line with some shiny new additions. The just-released models feature unique double straps in soft Nappa leather. I'm tempted to collect the watch in all six colors: black, gold, red, green, orange, and pink. However, I instantly gravitated toward the classic black version in particular—probably because that's what Oscar winner Kate Winslet is wearing in the accompanying campaign shot by Greg Williams.

Whether it's a version with or without diamond settings, any option you choose will instantly elevate even the simplest jeans-and-tee outfit. That's the power of an elegant and versatile timepiece like the Mini DolceVita: It can bring a low-key look to new heights or perfectly complement your prettiest cocktail dress. Scroll down to see the striking campaign and shop the new watches for yourself.

(Image credit: Longines)

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch in Black $1650 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with classic black.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch in Beige Gold $3800 SHOP NOW This version comes complete with 38 Top Wesselton diamonds.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch in Green $1650 SHOP NOW I'd pair this watch with a top and skirt in varying shades of green for a cool tonal look.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch in Orange $1650 SHOP NOW If you already own enough neutral watches, can I interest you in an electric orange version?