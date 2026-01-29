In Paris, Cigarette Jeans Are in Heavy Rotation—Wear Them With This Anti-Trend Shoe to Look Like a Local

Kate Moss is undeniably a style icon. Her early '90s looks defined fashion, including memorable moments like the sheer silver Jean Louis dress and the simple pairing of a white miniskirt with a black quarter-length-sleeved top. Decades later, her intentional and polished approach to off-duty dressing remains as trendsetting as ever. A recent appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week perfectly captured this signature ease and cemented her ability to look like a local.
This week, Moss was seen in Paris wearing an elegant black coat with fur trim and floral accents. She styled the statement piece with medium-wash cigarette jeans and a black sweater. Her footwear choice was classic black heeled ankle boots with a satin finish.
Cigarette jeans are poised to be one of the biggest denim trends of 2026. It's a silhouette that my fellow editors and I at Who What Wear have been reporting on and closely tracking. This style hits that sweet spot between tailored and relaxed. It evokes the look of skinny jeans without being as tight, offering greater ease and less restriction. With a hem that hits mid-ankle, cigarette jeans create just the right amount of space for a heeled ankle boot.
When it comes to heeled ankle boots, styling cigarette jeans with them should be a no-brainer, especially in winter. As a former model, Moss understands how this combination creates a clean, elongated line, especially when finished with a pointed toe, which enhances the leg-lengthening effect.
Keep scrolling to see Moss's refined winter outfit. If you're inspired to add these pieces to your wardrobe, discover the best cigarette jeans and black heeled ankle boots to pair with them ahead.
Shop Cigarette Jeans:
Levi
Wedgie Slim Fit Women's Jeans
Levi's Wedgie silhouette is just as classic as its 501's.
Sèzane
Brut Jeans
This wash is perfection.
Dl1961
Kristy Cigarette High Rise Jeans
I own these in black, so I can attest to the fact that they fit really well.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation denim doesn't disappoint.
Anine Bing
Kate Jeans
Hurry, these are selling out fast.
Shop Black Heeled Ankle Boots:
ZARA
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Snagging expensive-looking ankle boots for only $60 is a no-brainer.
Tony Bianco
Eloise Boots
These look very similar to Toteme's best-selling ankle boots.
Staud
Wally Sock Ankle Boots
I'm in love with Staud's new Wally boots. The sock-like ankle design is so chic.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.