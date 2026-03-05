Women in Paris Don't Wear White Jeans With Sneakers—They Wear Them With This Classic Flat-Shoe Trend

Paris Fashion Week is underway, and as expected, the street style looks are just as elegant as those on the runways. Every stylish person is in the city to walk the shows or attend them. One who is consistently sporting outstanding looks is Bella Hadid. She and her stylist, Mimi Cutrell, have put in the work, and it's paid off— even something as simple as her recent white-jeans outfit is one I want to recreate.
Arriving at the Saint Laurent headquarters before the house's F/W 26 show, Hadid was seen in an elegant denim ensemble that included white bootcut jeans, a white baby tee, a black leather belt, and a Saint Laurent khaki-colored jacket. She finished the look with sleek black leather loafers and carried Saint Laurent's Amalia bag over her shoulder.
White jeans are typically associated with spring and summer, but fashion insiders know they look the chicest in winter. Why? Because it feels unexpected and fresh. They also know that sneakers aren't the best choice for white jeans if you want to look polished and put-together— especially in a city like Paris. Loafers are the answer.
White jeans, especially a bootcut style like Hadid’s, pair well with loafers because the combination balances structure, proportion, and style. The subtle flare complements the sleek shape of loafers, sitting smoothly over them without bunching, creating a clean line from leg to shoe. Together, they give off a smart-casual vibe perfect for brunch, casual offices, or strolling through the city.
Keep scrolling to see Hadid's look for yourself, and shop the best white jeans and loafers to re-create it now through spring.