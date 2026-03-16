Woven throughout the bodice and echoed in her Cartier jewelry was a delicate wisteria motif inspired by her childhood home. "Growing up, my childhood home had a wisteria trellis that bloomed in the spring," Fanning explained. "I remember thinking it was the most beautiful thing when the petals would fall and create a lilac cloud on the ground." Burton and the Givenchy team translated that memory into intricate embroidery, hand-stitching each tiny petal with silk threads in shades of blue, pink, silver, and lilac.
The romantic detail feels particularly timely. While brides have long gravitated toward lace, tulle, and crystals, a growing number of 2026 wedding looks are embracing floral motifs instead—stitched into veils, embroidered onto bodices, and worked into jewelry. Fanning leaned further into the theme with a vintage Cartier wisteria necklace from 1903, proving that sometimes the most memorable red carpet moments double as the ultimate bridal mood board.
Fanning's wisteria-detailed gown shows how a little personal touch can make a red carpet look feel magical and totally bridal.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.