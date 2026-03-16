Not Tulle, Not Rhinestones: Elle Fanning's Oscars 2026 Gown Had This Romantic Detail Brides Are Copying

She honored her childhood home with this romantic floral detail at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

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Elle Fanning wearing a white gown on the Oscars 2026 red carpet.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscars red carpet has long served as Hollywood's final and most influential fashion stop of the season. By the time celebrities arrive at the Academy Awards, the trends that have quietly been building across months of premieres and ceremonies tend to crystallize into something bigger. Color palettes, naked silhouettes, beauty looks, and statement jewelry often set the tone for the year ahead. This time around, though, one unexpected theme is emerging: bridal inspiration.

Actress and Who What Wear cover star Elle Fanning stepped onto the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a breathtaking strapless white gown designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. The ethereal look—complete with a sculpted bodice and soft, romantic draping—already felt like something out of a modern fairytale. Fanning, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, revealed to Vogue that the gown's most meaningful detail was deeply personal.

See Elle Fanning's Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Look

Elle Fanning wearing a white dress on the Oscars 2026 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning wearing a white dress on the Oscars 2026 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woven throughout the bodice and echoed in her Cartier jewelry was a delicate wisteria motif inspired by her childhood home. "Growing up, my childhood home had a wisteria trellis that bloomed in the spring," Fanning explained. "I remember thinking it was the most beautiful thing when the petals would fall and create a lilac cloud on the ground." Burton and the Givenchy team translated that memory into intricate embroidery, hand-stitching each tiny petal with silk threads in shades of blue, pink, silver, and lilac.

The romantic detail feels particularly timely. While brides have long gravitated toward lace, tulle, and crystals, a growing number of 2026 wedding looks are embracing floral motifs instead—stitched into veils, embroidered onto bodices, and worked into jewelry. Fanning leaned further into the theme with a vintage Cartier wisteria necklace from 1903, proving that sometimes the most memorable red carpet moments double as the ultimate bridal mood board.

Fanning's wisteria-detailed gown shows how a little personal touch can make a red carpet look feel magical and totally bridal.

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.