We talk about it with French girls a lot—their ability to look effortless no matter what they wear and how desirable that laissez-faire aesthetic is. No one wants to look like a try-hard, so tricks for effortless dressing are always something we at Who What Wear are on the lookout for. Well, Hailey Bieber just debuted one—the ultimate one—while grabbing a coffee in Beverly Hills.
The Rhode founder stopped into Blue Bottle Coffee this week in a look that put her easy-chic L.A. style on display. For the occasion, Bieber donned a logo-less beige crewneck sweatshirt with light-wash, loose Levi's jeans. If she'd styled this uber-casual pairing with sneakers or flats, it wouldn't have had the effect it did. The secret? Her sleek kitten heels, which elevated the entire ensemble, giving it an effortless yet put-together appearance. Without a doubt, her jeans and kitten heels look will immediately be pinned to Pinterest boards and saved on Instagram. Sneakers or flats just wouldn't have been as good.
The trick to mastering this combination for spring 2026 is all in finding slightly baggy, light-wash jeans that don't feel overly bleached or outrageously oversized. They should fit the relaxed way—a.k.a. not tailored to your exact measurements. From there, shop for kitten heels that are comfortable and polished, with a very low heel and a clean finish—think brushed or patent leather pairs with a pointed toe. In Bieber's case, she wore the Row's sold-out Viv Pumps, which have subtle loafer-like details. Finish the outfit off with a classic shoulder bag, '90s sunglasses, and a timeless watch. Trust me (and Hailey Bieber, of course), this formula works every time.