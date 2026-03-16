Just In—Iris Apatow Wore Two CBK-Coded Trends I'll Be Copying to Look Chic This Spring

I did a double-take.

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Iris Apatow attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

My fellow editors and I watched the 98th Academy Awards with bated breath, absorbing every last fashion and beauty detail with expert eyes. But every fashionphile knows that the best looks are pulled at the afterparty, and the star-studded Vanity Fair affair played host to some of our favorite beauty looks of the night. While we layfolk often use celebs as references for special-occasion glam, it seems the stars might do the same. Case in point, Iris Apatow’s fresh, natural spring afterparty look—accented by a lush raspberry lip and ruffled dress that feels oh-so Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded.

Iris Apatow attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

You may be familiar with the budding actress’s famous family (her sister Maude Apatow is set to return to the hotly anticipated season three of HBO’s Euphoria in April) or her boyfriend-slash-star of The White Lotus’ third season, Sam Nivola. But Apatow was a scene-stealer at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where her soft, yet statement-making spring glam captured our attention—featuring a never-before-seen Tatcha lip product that I'm giving you a first look at.

Iris Apatow attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/VF26/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Celebrity makeup artist Tami El Sombati worked with Apatow during the waning hours of the show to create her chic, spring-coded glam using Tatcha skincare and makeup products. The secret sauce? Tatcha’s newest addition to its growing lip collection, the Melting Lip Balm, in the soft raspberry shade Reddo.

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Though Sombati said Apatow’s gown was the main driver behind the beauty direction—a Rodarte gown that reminds me so much of a Yohi Yamamoto suit Bessette Kennedy styled in 1999—she deferred to the young actress’s innate knack for beauty. “[Iris] is really in tune with beauty,” Sombati tells Who What Wear. “She wanted to do a bold lip, so we wanted the skin to look really radiant, fresh, and natural as the backdrop.” (Did we mention CBK was also quite fond of a soft red lip and a wispy bun, too?)

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy (1966 - 1999) and John F Kennedy Jr (1960 - 1999) attend the Newman&#039;s Own George Awards at the US Customs House, New York, New York, May 19, 1999.

(Image credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sombati was laser-focused on skin and lip prep before touching Apatow’s face with makeup. “Skin prep is so essential for a red carpet glow that lasts for hours,” she explains. “When there’s a smooth, hydrated base, makeup not only applies better, but looks more seamless and natural,” the makeup artist adds. Her hero lineup included Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, the Dewy Skin Cream (a WWW editor-favorite), the Kissu Lip Mask, and the just-announced Melting Lip Balm.

“Bold lip colours can be drying, so the Melting Lip Balm maintains a healthy, glossy look, and helps the lips look and feel softer and more moisturized,” Sombati explains. While she says that you can easily wear these chic lip tints alone, she swears by them as a topper over your favorite lip combo. “They can slightly adjust the tone of your lip shade, and they have a comfortable, glossy finish,” she elaborates.

Though you can’t yet shop the Melting Lip Balm until April 12 (mark your calendars!), you can still grab the rest of Apatow’s Oscars afterparty skin essentials below, plus some CBK-coded lipsticks and balms to tide you over.

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.