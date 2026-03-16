Just In—Iris Apatow Wore Two CBK-Coded Trends I'll Be Copying to Look Chic This Spring

My fellow editors and I watched the 98th Academy Awards with bated breath, absorbing every last fashion and beauty detail with expert eyes. But every fashionphile knows that the best looks are pulled at the afterparty, and the star-studded Vanity Fair affair played host to some of our favorite beauty looks of the night. While we layfolk often use celebs as references for special-occasion glam, it seems the stars might do the same. Case in point, Iris Apatow’s fresh, natural spring afterparty look—accented by a lush raspberry lip and ruffled dress that feels oh-so Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded.
You may be familiar with the budding actress’s famous family (her sister Maude Apatow is set to return to the hotly anticipated season three of HBO’s Euphoria in April) or her boyfriend-slash-star of The White Lotus’ third season, Sam Nivola. But Apatow was a scene-stealer at the Vanity FairOscars afterparty, where her soft, yet statement-making spring glam captured our attention—featuring a never-before-seen Tatcha lip product that I'm giving you a first look at.
Celebrity makeup artist Tami El Sombati worked with Apatow during the waning hours of the show to create her chic, spring-coded glam using Tatcha skincare and makeup products. The secret sauce? Tatcha’s newest addition to its growing lip collection, the Melting Lip Balm, in the soft raspberry shade Reddo.
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Though Sombati said Apatow’s gown was the main driver behind the beauty direction—a Rodarte gown that reminds me so much of a Yohi Yamamoto suit Bessette Kennedy styled in 1999—she deferred to the young actress’s innate knack for beauty. “[Iris] is really in tune with beauty,” Sombati tells Who What Wear. “She wanted to do a bold lip, so we wanted the skin to look really radiant, fresh, and natural as the backdrop.” (Did we mention CBK was also quite fond of a soft red lip and a wispy bun, too?)
Sombati was laser-focused on skin and lip prep before touching Apatow’s face with makeup. “Skin prep is so essential for a red carpet glow that lasts for hours,” she explains. “When there’s a smooth, hydrated base, makeup not only applies better, but looks more seamless and natural,” the makeup artist adds. Her hero lineup included Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, the Dewy Skin Cream (a WWW editor-favorite), the Kissu Lip Mask, and the just-announced Melting Lip Balm.
“Bold lip colours can be drying, so the Melting Lip Balm maintains a healthy, glossy look, and helps the lips look and feel softer and more moisturized,” Sombati explains. While she says that you can easily wear these chic lip tints alone, she swears by them as a topper over your favorite lip combo. “They can slightly adjust the tone of your lip shade, and they have a comfortable, glossy finish,” she elaborates.
Though you can’t yet shop the Melting Lip Balm until April 12 (mark your calendars!), you can still grab the rest of Apatow’s Oscars afterparty skin essentials below, plus some CBK-coded lipsticks and balms to tide you over.
Tatcha
Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha US Prod
The Kissu Lip Mask
TATCHA
The Kissu Lip Tint SPF 25 Tinted Lip Sunscreen in Camellia
VIOLETTE_FR
Bisou Balm in Sucette
Revlon
Super Lustrous Lipstick in Wine with Everything Creme
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.