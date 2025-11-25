At the end of the day, fashion staples shouldn't just make sense for me. They should make sense for anyone building a wardrobe that feels intentional, expressive, and true to who they are. Whether you're a parent carrying your life in your bag, someone racing between meetings, or simply someone who wants pieces that work as hard as you do, these essentials remind us that style can be practical, personal, and still packed with personality.
NYC teaches you to move with confidence, to wear what feels right, and to show up fully yourself, and honestly, that's a lesson every one of us can take wherever we go.
Loafers
Living in NYC means you're constantly moving, shifting, and dressing for whatever the day decides to throw at you. That's why strong loafers are essential, and the Saint Laurent Le Loafer 15 Cassandre Moccasin Penny Loafers have become that staple for me. My two favorite colors are black, which gives that clean and polished finish, and brown suede, which adds warmth and texture to even the simplest look. What pulls me in every time is their versatility, their comfort, and that quiet Saint Laurent chic that never tries too hard but always shows up. They elevate even the most casual outfit, which is ideal for days when I'm running from drop-off to a shoot to a dinner, all in one breath. These loafers are equal parts reliable and refined, and in this city, that's exactly what you need.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Leather Penny Loafers
Comfy At-Home Set
When you live in New York City, your home becomes more than just your home. It becomes your place of peace, your breath of fresh air, your moment to reset. That's why slipping into my matching set from Gelato Pique always feels like a small luxury. The brand is known for its plush fabrics that feel like you're wrapped in a soft, warm cloud, and somehow, it has mastered that perfect balance between cozy and elevated. On days when the city has taken every ounce of energy from me, putting on that set quiets everything. It signals that it's time to slow down, be still, and just exist. Whether I'm unwinding with Ducky, catching up on editing, or simply letting the noise of the day fade, Gelato Pique has become my go-to uniform for comfort at home.
GELATO PIQUE HOMME
Colorful Powder Pullover & Baby Moco Rib Knit Pants Set
Durable Black Bag
Being a dad in NYC means you're always carrying more than you expected—snacks, toys, wipes, chargers, random toddler treasures that Ducky insists absolutely cannot stay home, and, of course, my own essentials. That's exactly why my Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag in Large has become an extension of my daily life. It's durable and beautifully structured, and it has the kind of space that makes running around the city feel manageable. I can toss in everything we need without it ever looking overstuffed or chaotic. It works for errands, for content days, for travel, and for those unpredictable city moments when you suddenly need your entire life with you. The Andiamo is luxury that performs, and that's something I'll always appreciate.
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Large Leather Tote Bag
Black Trousers
I believe in a capsule wardrobe and proudly repeat pieces I love, and my Lemaire black trousers have become one of the most-worn items in my closet. I've been living in them, truly, because they're one of those rare pieces that fit every part of my day. NYC has a way of shifting your plans without warning. A casual morning can turn into meetings, a quick lunch, filming, a late afternoon walk, and suddenly, you're stepping into dinner plans. These trousers adapt every single time. They're tailored, relaxed, minimalist, and expressive, and they pair effortlessly with almost everything in my closet. They make getting dressed in the morning simple. You never know where you'll end up, but at least you know you'll look good getting there.
lemaire
Pants
Rotation of Frames
Frames are personal for me. I wear prescription glasses every day, so choosing the right pair is less about the outfit and more about the mood. My rotation of prescription frames from Warby Parker, Ray-Ban, and Prada lets me shift into whatever energy the day calls for. Some days, I want something simple and quiet, and other days, I want frames that do all the talking before I say a word. When it comes to sunglasses, I approach them the same way. My favorites from 12PM Studios, Ray-Ban, and Saint Laurent tie everything together, whether I'm keeping it low-key or stepping into a little drama. Rotating frames is my way of matching my emotions, my vibe, and sometimes my look but mainly my mood. They change the entire language of a day without me ever having to speak.