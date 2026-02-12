Ralph Lauren showed a rare menswear runway show in Milan this January and it lit the internet ablaze. It was the first time men’s returned to the runway since 2002, and the looks, which blended the youthful playfulness of Polo and the tailored sophistication of Purple Label, were frankly impeccable. The show was yet another reminder of how the brand has shaped the Americana fashion aesthetic for nearly 60 years, but also speaks to the impact Ralph Lauren is having on style right now.
Nearly a month later, the fall/winter 2026 womenswear collection was presented at New York Fashion Week and like the men’s show, it tapped into the effortless elegance and timeless style that Ralph Lauren is a master of. As guests walked into the Jack Shainman Gallery in Tribeca, the Gilded Age palazzo was transformed into one of Ralph Lauren’s distinct worlds—this one, a magnificent country estate outfitted with mismatched antique chairs and benches, floors layered with rugs, and walls hung with hand-painted murals of bucolic landscapes. It set the backdrop for a rustic yet polished collection featuring looks that juxtaposed countryside tweeds and riding boots with rich jacquard florals and velvet evening gowns.
Mr. Lauren was inspired by a “renegade spirit and the confidence of the woman who will wear it in her own personal way, to tell her own story,” he explained in the show notes, adding that the woman he designs for “respects the timeless quality of things from the past but reinvents them for now. Her style is not defined by time. It’s enduring.” Timeless and enduring, yet reinvented—it doesn't get more Ralph Lauren. Ahead, more on the fall/winter 2026 runway show, and the key details to know from the collection
Romantic Florals
At this moment in fashion, we're seeing a shift back to romance, whether it's a turn away from quiet luxury or the impact of the Wuthering Heights press tour looks. This turn to romance is also translating to the runways, including Ralph Lauren's return to beautiful florals. Executed in blazers, embroidered knits, and printed trousers, each piece has a patina and antique quality that further enhances the romance of the florals.
Printed Scarves
Ralph Lauren brought a subtle bourgeois sensibility to the collection with printed silk scarves tied at the neck. Tucked underneath the lapel of a leather jacket, a blazer, or a tapestry jacket, the scarves add nuance and depth to the looks. The pieces arrive on the runway at a moment when printed scarves are on the rise, further proving that the trend is here to stay.
A Touch of Leopard
The collection presented a rich tapestry of prints and textures and the rugged countryside aesthetic naturally incorporated tweeds and wools. Leopard was an unexpected print within the milieu, yet it worked seamlessly with the earthy tones on the runway.
The Essential Earrings
Long, dangling earrings were the outfit-finishing jewelry item that dominated the show. They were styled with casual turtlenecks and velvet evening gowns alike, which made one thing clear—they're a key accessory to invest in, regardless of the occasion.
Heavy Metal
Rich hues of silver and gold took center stage on the runway, with sculptural jackets, floor-sweeping skirts, and intricately beaded pieces that were crafted by artisans. Paired with knits and more casual textures, the metallic pieces help to strike a balance of casual and polished that Ralph Lauren is so adept at.
Elegant Eveningwear
Ralph Lauren excels at timeless eveningwear, and the brand presented a finale featuring beautiful velvet gowns with strapless silhouettes and plunging necklines that are primed to hit the red carpet. They'll also serve as fresh inspiration for events with a formal dress code.
