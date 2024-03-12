Raid The Archives: This Once-Dated Jewelry Item is Now a Major 2024 Trend
Like most the leading items, silhouettes, and trends defining spring 2024 style, what's old is new again. We've been seeing a number of retro styles reemerging whether they be pretty A-line dresses or sophisticated east-west handbags and now there's one more were adding to the growing list of trends that are plucked right out of the 1950s. None other than brooches and pins are the items adorning the most of-the-moment outfits lately and before you say anything, yes we were also surprised to see them make a comeback.
But make a comeback they certainly are. This past fashion month, the street style scene was littered with creative ways to style one of these antique-style brooches, whether that meant fastening one to the lapel of a coat or blazer, or using one to pin a cape or scarf in place. It was almost as if designers were reacting in real time to the revival—the fall/winter 2024 runways seemed to mirror what was happening just outside the shows. Many next-season collections features cool pins and brooches from Tory Burch to Miu Miu and it's only confirmed that the once-dated jewelry box item will continue to be an important one to know throughout the rest of the year.
There has been lots of chatter specifically among our editors about brooches, and the more niche accessory feels long overdue for a renaissance. See where sculptural pins and pretty brooches popped up in the fall/winter 2024 collections and how fashion people are already styling them in the wild. Then, shop our favorite versions currently available.
Nowhere else were elegant brooches on full display than at Erdem. Many of the outerwear looks on this runway featured the addition of a gold pin sculpted in the shape of a single tulip.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.