Raid The Archives: This Once-Dated Jewelry Item is Now a Major 2024 Trend

Like most the leading items, silhouettes, and trends defining spring 2024 style, what's old is new again. We've been seeing a number of retro styles reemerging whether they be pretty A-line dresses or sophisticated east-west handbags and now there's one more were adding to the growing list of trends that are plucked right out of the 1950s. None other than brooches and pins are the items adorning the most of-the-moment outfits lately and before you say anything, yes we were also surprised to see them make a comeback.

But make a comeback they certainly are. This past fashion month, the street style scene was littered with creative ways to style one of these antique-style brooches, whether that meant fastening one to the lapel of a coat or blazer, or using one to pin a cape or scarf in place. It was almost as if designers were reacting in real time to the revival—the fall/winter 2024 runways seemed to mirror what was happening just outside the shows. Many next-season collections features cool pins and brooches from Tory Burch to Miu Miu and it's only confirmed that the once-dated jewelry box item will continue to be an important one to know throughout the rest of the year.

There has been lots of chatter specifically among our editors about brooches, and the more niche accessory feels long overdue for a renaissance. See where sculptural pins and pretty brooches popped up in the fall/winter 2024 collections and how fashion people are already styling them in the wild. Then, shop our favorite versions currently available.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Erdem)

Nowhere else were elegant brooches on full display than at Erdem. Many of the outerwear looks on this runway featured the addition of a gold pin sculpted in the shape of a single tulip.

Givenchy Vintage Crystal Rose Brooch $155 SHOP NOW

Magda Butrym Rosette Silver-Plated Brooch $525 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Silk Camellia Brooch $400 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Rose Silk Organza Brooch $795 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch)

Zara Bust Brooch $30 SHOP NOW

Tiffany and Co. Vintage Star Pin $215 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sandy Liang Mothling Pin $98 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

Pearl Octopuss.y Octopus Silver-Plated, Crystal and Pearl Brooch $327 SHOP NOW

Area Crystal Brooch $595 SHOP NOW

Agmes Gertrude Brooch $380 SHOP NOW

Free People Gone Fishing Broach $30 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Rochas)

Kenneth Jay Lane Rhodium-Plated, Crystal & Black Enamel Flower Brooch $275 SHOP NOW

Oscar de la Renta Bow Small Brooch $290 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Vivienne Westwood Silver Kilt Safety Pin Brooch $360 SHOP NOW

Free People Tavi Pin $38 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Schiaparelli)

By Anthropologie The Restored Vintage Collection: Metal Door Knocker Brooch $30 SHOP NOW

Free People Ocean Reef Broach $20 SHOP NOW