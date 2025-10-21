Everyone Cool in New York Is Wearing This New Sneaker Instead of Loafers, Ballet Flats, and Boots

If you're going to let anyone tell you or, better yet, show you what's cool right now, Jacob Elordi is your guy. Over and over again, he's proven himself qualified for this position, donning Intrecciato loafers on the red carpet and the latest It bag on the streets of New York City—before it comes out. With that reputation in mind, when I saw him wearing a pair of the just-released Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe sneakers in downtown Manhattan, my editor senses started tingling, a surefire sign that a new viral trend has officially arrived.
The sold-out sneakers were officially released in three colors—University Red, Noir, and Alabaster—on September 29 at Jacquemus.com, before they launched across SNKRS and selected Nike retail locations on October 6. All three colors flew off the digital and physical shelves, sending a flurry of interested buyers into a tizzy. Everyone in New York wants a pair right now, and unless they're willing to scour the resale market for their size and desired color, they won't be getting them anytime soon. What makes them so great, apart from them being a Jacquemus x Nike product, is their vintage aesthetic, low-profile silhouette, and weightless feel. Trust me, I own the same pair as Elordi, and they feel like you're wearing nothing.
The Moon Shoe style was originally hand-built by Nike's co-founder Bill Bowerman. They debuted at the 1972 U.S. Olympic Trials but were never manufactured. Though, iterations like the 1972 Oregon Waffle and 1975 Waffle Trainer were adapted from that first Bowerman design. Jacquemus bringing them back is, therefore, no small feat. Fans of the barely there sneaker have been waiting more than 50 years.
“Three years ago, when I visited the Nike archives, I first came across the historic Moon Shoe,” Simon Porte Jacquemus said in a press release for the sneaker. “I saw a unique, minimal running shoe that was both timeless and modern in its simplicity and execution. I knew it was an opportunity to create a new story and reshape it in the Jacquemus way.”
As for styling your pair (if you can get your hands on them), taking cues from Elordi is never a bad plan. He styled his red sneakers in a low-key cool way, with classic jeans, a vintage crewneck sweatshirt, an L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, and a fondant-colored Bottega Veneta Intrecciato oversize shoulder bag. Copy-worthy? I think yes. Lisa from BLACKPINK posted a photo of her wearing a pair—hers are black—with jeans on Instagram. Though, she opted for a plaid shirt as opposed to a sweatshirt like Elordi. I've also seen the red version worn with Still Here's similarly viral Sport Jeans in the color Pear, creating a truly perfect shade combination.
Clearly, my instincts were right about the Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe sneakers being the hottest shoe to hit NYC this season, putting all of fall's ballet flats, loafers, and boots to shame.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.