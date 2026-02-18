If Mentally It's Already Spring For You, Wear This Pretty Skirt Trend Before Everyone Else Does

I love the romance of winter, but I can’t take this cold anymore. I’ve mentally fast-forwarded into spring by adding outfits to my Roledex before the season approaches. While I’ve been shivering throughout my errands in NYC, I’ve also been scrolling online and saving trends I’d like to try while on the subway. There’s one trend that stood out to me, even though it has been around forever: satin skirts. They’re practically timeless at this point. Satin skirts had a major moment last spring, with lace-trimmed iterations trending.
The pretty skirt style is back again this year, and the always forward Tessa Thompson is co-signing satin skirts as a spring go-to. Thompson was spotted recently wearing a black satin skirt with her knee-high boots and gray sweater. She layered a coordinating fur coat over her sweater, but you can just ditch the coat for a spring-friendly outfit once warmer weather arrives. To complete the look, she held a simple green clutch to accessorize. Her outfit was the perfect contrast of elegant and cool, which is exactly the vibe I’m going for this spring.
If you’re into the satin skirt trend for spring, keep scrolling to recreate her outfit and shop similar items.
