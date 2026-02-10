4 Accessories Trends You Didn't See in 2025 That Will Take Over in 2026

Last year, we saw the rise of pieces such as pillbox hats and tassel necklaces as outfit-finishing items that were dominant in the wardrobes of the fashion set. The pieces were so impactful that they are still defining how fashion insiders are getting dressed and accessorizing their looks today. Now, however, we are seeing the undeniable rise of a new set of accessories that are poised to take over in 2026 that you didn't see in 2025.
The top accessories trends we have our eye on have one thing in common: each of them makes a statement belt finished with a high-impact buckle or socks in head-turning colors. If you're looking to invest in directional yet versatile accessories to wear throughout the year, these are the ones we're betting on. Ahead, see the accessory trends to add to your wardrobe if you want to dress ahead of the curve in 2026, and shop our edit.
Statement Belts
Brands such as Celine and Dior have made it clear that statement belt are an essential accessory. The styles to know for 2026 are designed with giant buckles, and often styled simply with sleek trousers or jeans.
Dramatic Drop Earrings
At Saint Laurent, we saw cascasing drop earrings that began to usher in a new wave of romantic jewelry. We're now seeing this trend emerge on the red carpet, including one of Margot Robbie's latest looks for the Wuthering Heights press tour, featuring a pair of custom Jessica McCormack earrings.
Colorful Socks
After years of minimal neutrals, color will return to fashion in a major way. One way we're already seeing that play out: Vibrant socks. These were endorsed on the runway recently at the Ralph Lauren's fall/winter 2026 menswear collection.
Evening Pouches
There are plenty of new handbag trends to have on your radar, including some of the buzziest designer bags that just dropped for 2026. One style that stands out, in particular, are the satin pouches that are arriving from brands such as Prada.
