In an interview with British Vogue, the founder of Cece Jewellery, Cece Fein-Hughes, explained the story behind Robbie's and Elordi's matching pinky rings. Fein-Hughes was approached by Robbie's stylist, Andrew Mukamal, to create a custom signet ring for the Wuthering Heights press tour. Robbie loved it so much that she gifted a matching one to Elordi. "The piece features two entwined skeletons in the exact pose of the iconic film poster, a quiet reminder that love never truly dies," Fein-Hughes explained on Instagram. "As time passes and everything else withers away, what remains is the enduring bond between two souls. Circled around the skeletons are Emily Brontë’s timeless words, 'Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.' Framed by roses and thorns, each detail tells a story of passion, devotion, and wild romance. C&H [for Catherine and Heathcliff] is engraved on one side, and the [release] dates of the book [1847] and the movie [2026] are engraved on the other side." Scroll down to see the symbolic jewels for yourself.
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi show off their matching pinky rings during the Wuthering Heights press tour.
A close-up look at their custom signet rings by Cece Jewellery.
