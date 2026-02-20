This $22 Drugstore Product Made My Skin Look Near-Perfect in -26 Degree Weather—Now I Use It Every Day

It's one of my top cold-weather skin essentials.

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock

My makeup-free skin.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

I live in Northern Michigan, where the winters can be harsh, and the cold can be extreme. I do what I have to do, unfazed by subzero temperatures, like bundle up and brave the elements to walk the dog, go grocery shopping, or catch the rare glimmer of winter sunlight. Even though I'm used to it, my skin isn't.

I have dry, sensitive, and redness-prone skin, so extreme elements can do some serious damage. Even when I armor up my routine with moisturizing, barrier-strengthening ingredients, I often experience irritation, flaking, peeling, and the odd rosacea flare-up. That's especially true this year. Recently, the temperature hovered around zero degrees, with a whopping -26° wind chill (yes, really).

Screenshot of a weather app

Here's proof in the form of a screenshot I took of the Apple Weather app.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

It was cold, to say the least, and I could only hibernate inside for so long. Luckily, I had a new skincare product on hand that promised to soothe, hydrate, and strengthen the skin. Spoiler alert: it made my skin look and feel near-perfect despite the weather, and I've been using it every single day since. The best part? It's on the affordable side of the skincare equation, only costing $22 per bottle.

Naturium Barrier Bounce Mist

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.