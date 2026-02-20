I live in Northern Michigan, where the winters can be harsh, and the cold can be extreme. I do what I have to do, unfazed by subzero temperatures, like bundle up and brave the elements to walk the dog, go grocery shopping, or catch the rare glimmer of winter sunlight. Even though I'm used to it, my skin isn't.
I have dry, sensitive, and redness-prone skin, so extreme elements can do some serious damage. Even when I armor up my routine with moisturizing, barrier-strengthening ingredients, I often experience irritation, flaking, peeling, and the odd rosacea flare-up. That's especially true this year. Recently, the temperature hovered around zero degrees, with a whopping -26° wind chill (yes, really).
It was cold, to say the least, and I could only hibernate inside for so long. Luckily, I had a new skincare product on hand that promised to soothe, hydrate, and strengthen the skin. Spoiler alert: it made my skin look and feel near-perfect despite the weather, and I've been using it every single day since. The best part? It's on the affordable side of the skincare equation, only costing $22 per bottle.
Naturium Barrier Bounce Mist
Naturium
Barrier Bounce Mist
Here it is—Naturium's Barrier Bounce Mist. It's an ultra-fine mist that can be used anytime to refresh, rehydrate, and protect the skin. Lately, I've been using it multiple times a day, often applying it before or after moisturizer.
It's specifically formulated to support and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, which is why I think it's so effective. Ingredients include urea, a ceramide complex, and squalane. The first is known for its moisturizing properties; it acts as a humectant, drawing moisture into the skin. The second strengthens the skin barrier, prevents moisture loss, and soothes redness and irritation (yes, please). Last but not least, the third ingredient adds even more moisture, while giving the skin a soft, supple feel.
Since it's an ultra-fine mist, I can apply it over and over again throughout the day without affecting my sunscreen or makeup application. I swear that this, along with my go-to moisturizer (more on that in a minute), saved my skin.
Naturium
Barrier Bounce Advanced Skin Hydrator
It's worth noting that the aforementioned mist is a companion product. Naturium already offered another Barrier Bounce product—this daily facial serum. It contains the same moisturizing and barrier-strengthening ingredients: urea, ceramides, and squalane. I will gladly vouch for its efficacy the same way I do for the mist. Especially when used together, these products make my skin look and feel hydrated, soft, smooth, and plump. So, the opposite of what it normally is.
Shop More Cold-Weather Skincare Products I Recommend:
Ilia
The Base Face Milk Essence
I swear by this milky toner. It contains hyaluronic acid, microalgae, prickly pear flower, and a barrier renewal complex (lipids, fatty acids, and sterols) that rebuilds and replenishes the skin barrier.
First Aid Beatuy
Ultra Repair Hydrating Pillow Pads
These "Pillow Pads" are incredible for dry, irritated skin. They're soaked in a combination of colloidal oatmeal and ceramides for rich, soothing moisture.
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Cream Moisturizer
I can't say enough good things about this moisturizer. In fact, it's my favorite Korean moisturizer of all time (my friends and family members agree; I can't tell you how many people I've recommended this to). I use it alongside Naturium's Barrier Bounce Mist for soft, plump, moisturized skin.
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Moisturizing Cream Mist
This mist is just as good as the moisturizer. It features 10,000 PPM ceramides and a triple lipid complex, so it's basically a tall, soothing drink of water for dry skin.
Rhode
Glazing Mist Hydrating Face Spray
I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Rhode's Glazing Mist. It moisturizes dryness like a magic charm, while providing the prettiest glow.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.