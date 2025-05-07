Amelia Gray Told Us All About How She Prepped for the Met Gala

(Image credit: Martin Romero)

You've seen Amelia Gray walking on every runway, from Coperni to Fendi to Miu Miu. You've seen her twinning with Gabriette on a Marc Jacobs billboard. You've seen her on Instagram, wearing all the best vintage on the streets of Paris and New York. The model seems to have done everything and been everywhere, despite only being 23. The Met Gala though, is actually only something she's done twice.

Last year, Gray found out she would be going three days before, in a way that feels akin to a modern day Cinderella story, where Anna Wintour had her glass slippers. This year, she attended with Valentino and had a bit more prep time.

Ahead of her second ever time in attendance, she spoke to us over the weekend about how she ended up unexpectedly going last year, how she preps for the biggest night in fashion, and how she decided to opt for sunglasses on the carpet, below.

TG: Last year you attended the Met Gala for the first time! Can you tell me what that was like?

AG: That was so incredible. I can't really put that into words, because it was such a unique and insane experience.

Long story short, I was initially told that I wasn't going, and then three days prior, I was told that there was actually a dress that Anna [Wintour] herself thought would be great for me to wear. And I was in Marseille for a Chanel show at the time, thinking, ‘Oh, my God! The Met Gala is in three days.’ So I flew to New York and went straight from the plane to the Vogue offices, in particular Vogue's closet. It was a sort of if the shoe fits situatio! Very Cinderella.

I put on this terrarium dress by Undercover, who was showcasing at the exhibition last year, which was so incredible. It’s such an incredible brand. And the dress fit! So I went and it was a kind of crazy first Met Gala to ever top, because I wore an actual exhibition piece. But that being said, everything was kind of done for me. I didn't really have much to do, whereas this year, it's my first time sort of having free reign. I also have an incredible partnership with Rayban Meta, and I'm so excited. It's just all so cool and crazy. It’s also just an honor to be able to go and to walk the carpet and be in that room with all those people. I can’t believe this is my life. I'm in a dream.

So do you feel at all nervous for this year?

I know what to expect now, so it's gonna be so fun. I think the first time, you always have to get the nerves out of the way, and this year is just gonna be fun.

You’re accessorizing with a pair of Meta rayban sunglasses, and I feel like sunglasses in general are such a key part of your personal style. Why do you love them as an accessory?

It’s really so cool that I have the honor to wear glasses on the carpet! Ray Ban Meta glasses are super fun and so cool. I love how I can film no them but I won't be filming on the carpet, but I will be filming all other moments leading up!

I think for me, I always say that my glasses are sort of like my shield. They're my protectors, and I feel really comfortable. That's kind of why I'm always in glasses because it makes me feel like I'm sort of in my safe space. I don't know how to explain it. And it's so cool because I think not many people get to wear glasses on the carpet. So thank you, Anna Wintour, for allowing me to do that!

What was your prep in the days leading up to the gala itself?

Well the weekend before, I have some cute little lunches and I get a lymphatic massage. And then I get a facial by my incredible facialist, Edith, who is insane. And she'll transform my face. I look like a different person! It's actually nuts.

I'm surrounded by all my incredible people leading up to everything. And I think that the energy that you surround yourself with is super important for an event like this, because obviously nerves are involved. It's just important to have your support system. I even brought my whole entire matcha set up to The Mark hotel and I brought my special cup that I drink my matcha in every single morning. I literally had to get it today, because everything has to be perfect. I brought my bowl, I brought my whisk, I brought, I brought everything.

On that note, do you anything to really ground yourself for an event like this?

I brought my Palo Santo! I've already used it three times! [laughs] The morning of the Met should always look pretty zen. I'm gonna try to sleep till nine—which is luxurious. And then I have to go to the gym and sauna. I'll definitely like to pop into the gym and do like a little sauna if they have a cold plunge. I love that moment. I also do that routine before any runway.

How is the Met Gala different than walking a runway?

Actually, I'm kind of just treating it as a runway! My dad said something the other day…he was telling someone, ‘You know my daughter is walking in the Met Gala!’ And I thought, you know, that's such a great way to look at it. As long as I just frame it in my mind as a runway, it's a piece of cake. That'll be the morning, and then in the afternoon, everybody comes. We have snacks galore, sprinters, my favorite drink. It's just gonna be a fun party.

Do you have any music on your getting ready for the Met Gala playlist you need to listen to?

I mean…we are in a Doechii era! So we'll be, we'll be listening to some Doechii. Also listening to Lana Del Rey, can’t escape that. Obviously some Addisn Rae! Just all the good girly fun vibes. Probably some Britney Spears, some Madonna, some SZA! We'll just be listening to everyone. We love the vibes. It's all about the energy. We'll just be raising the energy all day.

The dress code this year is ‘Tailored for You’ and the exhibit is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ The exhibit itself is incredible. What are you most excited about for this year?

I'm excited to see how everybody interprets the theme. I think that this year, the theme is so cool. It's such a historical movement. It’s such a beautiful thing to do this ode to black dandyism and super fine black tailoring. It's so special, and to also be able to learn throughout this process, I think I've learned so much about an era.

It is all about self expression and resistance, flamboyance, elegance! I just think it's such an incredible moment that everyone gets to interpret in their own way to celebrate Black dandyism. It's unlike anything the Met has done before. I'm just excited to see what everyone does. I'm expecting a lot of suits, which I love! I hope to see a lot of women in suits.