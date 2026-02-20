Not a Drill: Dior’s Lip Oil, Charlotte Tilbury’s Liner, and 11 Other TikTok-Viral Gems Are on Sale RN

It's been a minute since a beauty sale has left me truly slack-jawed. Alas, here we are! I realize I'm a beauty editor who constantly gets her paws on cult-favorite items, but I can't help but grow giddy when I notice a spendy best-seller quietly lurking in the sale section. It feels like I've stumbled upon a secret stash—one that I can't help but divulge to my fellow beauty enthusiasts.
Such is the case when I found out Bloomingdale's was offering 15% off select skin, hair, and makeup items. I quite literally gasped when I saw how many designer and TikTok-famous buys were currently marked down (Dior! Tom Ford! Charlotte Tilbury!), so I've decided to round up my must-haves below for your browsing pleasure. Act fast, though because A) the sale ends on February 22, and B) I don't expect these gems to stay in stock for long. Ready, set…
13 Viral Products to Buy From the Bloomingdale's Beauty Sale
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil - Rosy Candy
I collect Dior lip oils like Pokémon cards, so you don't have to tell me twice to add another to my collection. If you haven't yet glossed your lips with the brand's sparkly versions, please consider this your sign to bite. The subtly frosted finishes are just so pretty.
DIOR
Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm
Go ahead and toss in the Lip Glow Balm too, while you're at it. You won't be sorry you did!
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Cheat Re-Shape & Re-Size Lip Liner
Believe the TikTok hype: Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Liner is the stuff of legends. It's constantly sold out, so I'd act on this deal ASAP.
Dyson
Special Edition Airwrap I.D. Multi-Styler
When the Dyson Airwrap goes on sale, you don't ask questions—you just add to cart.
Bobbi Brown
Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
Makeup artists adore Bobbi Brown's priming moisturizer for dewy makeup looks. Spiked with skin-brightening vitamins, it'll leave you looking fresh and glowy—to the point where you might not even need extra highlighter.
Tom Ford
Fabulous Lip Color Lipstick
Tom Ford has some of the creamiest, silkiest lipsticks I've ever tried. This luscious berry is calling my name, and it's going fast (currently at low stock!).
Laura Mercier
Translucent Loose Setting Powder
I've tried hundreds of setting powders (wish I was exaggerating), yet I always come back to this translucent Laura Mercier pick. If it ain't broke...
Whether you're a microcurrent pro or completely new to the game, Foreo's Bear is a top-notch option. It's powerful (one of the more intense options I've tried), high-quality, portable, and user-friendly. Not for nothing, it comes in a ton of cute colors, like this punchy fuchsia.
Charlotte Tilbury
Unreal Lip + Cheek Glow Blush Stick
DIOR
Forever Skin Perfect Stick
I can't help but add another Dior hero to the list. (Dior makeup lovers, this is definitely the sale for you!) The brand's viral foundation stick is so light and airy that it truly feels like a second layer of skin. Just ask my fellow WWW editors.
Lancôme
Génifique Ultimate Recovery Serum
"Recovery" is just the right name for this ultra-hydrating serum. Clinically shown to repair the moisture barrier and improve firmness, it's like a tall drink of water for your skin. A bonus: It's a godsend for angry, inflamed winter-stressed patches as well.
DIOR
Addict Lip Maximizer Gloss
Dior's plumping gloss adds cushiony volume without making your lips feel too spicy, which is a total win. I like to add a layer over the Lip Glow Balm (above) for a mirror-like finish.
TATA HARPER
Resurfacing Mask
Talk about instant radiance. This pomegranate enzyme-, white willow bark-, pink clay-, and beet root extract-infused mask somehow makes me look reborn without leaving my skin tomato-red. It's such a treat for a Sunday skin reset, IMO.