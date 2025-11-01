From Pilates in L.A. to Meetings in Paris, Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing These Classic Designer Flats

It might surprise some, but Kendall Jenner is quite consistent with her wardrobe choices. While she's recognized for her aspirational, elegant, model-off-duty style, she tends to stick to her favorite pieces. She has been seen many times carrying her The Row Henri and Lilou bags. She also favors Flore Flore tees and ALO leggings. Recently, however, one item has clearly become her favorite: The Row Stella Ballet Flats.
These sleek ballerinas feature a low-profile, slip-on design. On the brand's site, they're called a "slipper"—and it makes sense. They're crafted from smooth nappa leather, which provides a flexible and comfortable fit, much like wearing a cozy indoor slipper. The oval toe design, center front seam, and V-cut vamp add a timeless yet modern touch that effortlessly enhances any outfit with sophistication.
The most notable part is that Jenner wears these everywhere (no exaggeration), proving their versatility. In the past two months, she has been spotted wearing them with a pencil skirt for meetings in Paris, jeans when hanging out with friends in NYC, and even with leggings for Pilates in L.A.
What makes the shoes even more interesting is that she isn't the only fashion person who owns them. Style icon Jennifer Lawrence also has a pair, often seen wearing them, though not as frequently, in the brown colorway, paired with a slip skirt or straight-leg jeans. I've even spotted content creator Arielle Charnas in a pair yesterday, wearing them with black jeans and a suede jacket for her children's school drop-off. If repeated sightings and endorsements from fashion insiders aren't enough to convince you, I'm not sure what will.
Keep scrolling to see the classic designer shoes for yourself, as well as other chic flats I'm currently eyeing.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.