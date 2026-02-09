Parisian It Girls Have This Flat-Shoe Trend in Their Closets to Wear With Jeans

A polished yet effortless aesthetic is often associated with Parisian style. This leads to a capsule wardrobe curated around elevated basics. So, yes, jeans (one of the ultimate easy-to-style basics) are consistently closet front-runners. While French women certainly style their jeans with a range of cool shoe silhouettes, there's one specific flats trend that It girls are gravitating toward. This style seems to be in the closets of many because it too leans into that streamlined and simple vibe. Enter glove flats (styles with a higher vamp) or those with a V-shape upper.
This no-frills style has been a favorite among the style crowd and continues to increase in popularity because it can be worn with so many different outfits (jeans included) and also brings a sophisticated and dressier feel to an ensemble. Below, you'll see how Parisian It girls are styling these flats with jeans. There are also inspired shopping picks if you too want to add the shoes or a new pair of jeans to your wardrobe.
The Flat-Shoe Trend French Women Wear With Jeans
The flats here are an elegant choice with the dark-wash, straight-leg jeans (very 2026). The sharp blazer is also a nice touch.
Call It Spring By Aldo
Eleynora Ballet Flats
Schutz
Courtney Flats
Arezzo
Daphne Ballet Flats
This easy ensemble feels so Parisian with the classic white blouse, jeans, and gorgeous red flats.
Marc Fisher LTD
Gradi Flats
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Carla Flats
Madewell
Sage Ballet Flats
Khaki jeans are cool for the season, and yes, the modern glove flats work with them perfectly.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.