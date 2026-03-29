These days, there’s so much more to being a celebrity than simply showing up on a red carpet. The rise of off-duty dressing has made any territory—whether it be the departure hall of an airport or the car park of a grocery store—an opportunity to showcase one's personal style. In recent years, the workout studios frequented by the rich and famous have become a common backdrop for them to regularly display their street style, leading to some memorable celebrity leggings and trainers outfits that are certainly worth coveting.
Indeed, the gym is a great equaliser. Whether you’re someone like Iris Law, who is leading the revival of the 2000s activewear aesthetic, or more of a classicist like Jennifer Aniston, who is never far from a two-piece set for her Pilates classes, the pieces we move in are relatively the same. (See: a pair of stretchy pants, a supportive sports bra and some sort of oversized jacket to hide ourselves under once the session is over.)
Of course, it’s not just when exercising that chic leggings looks are exhibited. Those with taste know that this practical silhouette suits a wide range of settings, whether it's Kendall Jenner eating out at Sushi Park in stirrups and a kitten heel or Nicola Coughlan wearing court shoes with a waisted funnel-neck jacket whilst out and about in London.
However, given that leggings are often paired with trainers, it seemed fitting to look at all the chic outfits spotted this year alone. As these looks prove, this outfit formula is truly anything but basic, although it relies on some wardrobe staples to do so, meaning that replicating these looks is a matter of pulling pieces that you already own. And, thanks to a roster of leading brands like Adanola, Vuori and Alo Yoga, a good leggings and trainer outfit isn’t an afterthought, but a very considered choice.
So, whether you’re looking to elevate your own errands-running looks or are simply curious to know how these stars dress for their least public appearances, scroll on ahead of the 6 chicest celebrity trainer and leggings outfits of 2026.
The 6 Best Celebrity Leggings and Trainers Outfits of 2026
1. Hailey Bieber
Style Notes: Hailey Bieber’s approach to fashion is two-fold. Straddling both slinky and oversized shapes with aplomb, you’ll often find her in either a sensual mini or a low-fi ‘fit that takes cues from traditional menswear tailoring. Here, you can see her leggings and trainers outfit sits at the perfect intersection of both. With a fitted, quarter-zip jacket, flared leggings and sneakers designed by her husband, Justin Bieber, this look bridges casual ease with classic elegance.
Shop the Look:
H&M Move
Zip-Through Sports Jacket With Softmove™
The thumb-hole cut-outs are such an intelligent detail.
H&M Move
Flared Sports Leggings With Softmove™
This silhouette is perfect for barre-to-brunch outings.
CHLOÉ
Kick Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Chloé's footwear is always so covetable, including its sneakers.
2. Dakota Johnson
Style Notes: Dakota Johnson has made a home-away-from-home at Tracey Anderson’s Studio City gym. You’ll often find the actress starting her day with a sweat, meaning that there’s no shortage of enviable leggings and trainers ensembles to choose from. In saying that, this outfit is particularly cool. Underscored with a sort of SoCal effortlessness synonymous with the 36-year-old is known for, the addition of the trending bolero top, tassel accent and cobalt blue to an otherwise standard activewear outfit is particularly commendable.
Shop the Look:
Adanola
Ultimate Cross Back Bra
Business in the front, party in the back, with several thin straps that adds a considered contrast to your look.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
As the name suggests, these leggings are functional and chic, making them truly one of the most sought-after pairs on the market.
NIKE
T90 Metallic Leather Sneakers
From Chanel to Nike, quilted accents continue to crop up.
3. Margot Robbie
Style Notes: Given the fact that she hails from the beachy suburbs of Queensland, it should come as no surprise that Margot Robbie looks in her element when dressed the most carefree. Between her charming pigtails, on-trend Loewe Ballet Runners and borrowed-from-the-boys long-sleeved crew neck, this is totally something you’d spot along a coastal walk in Los Angeles or to a casual coffee run in Stoke Newington.
Shop the Look:
SIMONE ROCHA
Pillowcase Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
The gothic undertones of Simone Rocha's eponymous label will certainly appeal to the
M&S
High Waisted Leggings
For the price of a morning coffee and croissant, these leggings will serve you on so many occasions.