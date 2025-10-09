Mia Goth Just Debuted Jonathan Anderson's Most Provocative Dior Dress on the Red Carpet

Goth was announced as one of Dior's newest ambassadors less than two weeks ago, so a red carpet moment was inevitable. The question of which runway look she'd choose to debut, however, remained a talking point among fashion editors in recent days. Well, now we know the answer—and it was certainly worth the wait. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Goth wore Anderson's sheer black lace dress, a.k.a. look 41. On the runway, it was styled with a statement hat and beige undergarments, but Goth decided to ditch the topper and go for black bikini-cut underwear. She also wore Tiffany & Co. earrings and two Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. rings. Scroll down to see her newest red carpet look.
On the Red Carpet
On Mia Goth: Dior dress; Tiffany & Co. earrings; Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. rings
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.