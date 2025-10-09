Mia Goth Just Debuted Jonathan Anderson's Most Provocative Dior Dress on the Red Carpet

Mia Goth wears a black Dior dress in October 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Just five days after Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior runway show, one of his most provocative pieces traveled over 5000 miles from Paris to Los Angeles. The occasion? The premiere of Guillermo del Toro's highly anticipated new movie, Frankenstein. The lucky wearer? None other than Mia Goth, Who What Wear's October cover star. She joins Jacob Elordi in the monster movie everyone will be talking about for the remainder of 2025 (and beyond).

Goth was announced as one of Dior's newest ambassadors less than two weeks ago, so a red carpet moment was inevitable. The question of which runway look she'd choose to debut, however, remained a talking point among fashion editors in recent days. Well, now we know the answer—and it was certainly worth the wait. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Goth wore Anderson's sheer black lace dress, a.k.a. look 41. On the runway, it was styled with a statement hat and beige undergarments, but Goth decided to ditch the topper and go for black bikini-cut underwear. She also wore Tiffany & Co. earrings and two Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. rings. Scroll down to see her newest red carpet look.

On the Red Carpet

Mia Goth wears a sheer black lace dress by Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Mia Goth: Dior dress; Tiffany & Co. earrings; Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. rings

On the Runway

a runway model wears a black lace dress by Dior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

Mia Goth's Who What Wear Cover Story

Mia Goth stars in Who What Wear&#039;s October 2025 cover story

(Image credit: Erica Snyder for Who What Wear)

See our photoshoot and read our exclusive interview with Mia Goth at this link.

