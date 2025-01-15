Parisians and Londoners Just Made Me Drop Jeans and Boots for This Much Comfier Trouser and Flat-Shoe Pairing

I'll be totally transparent with you—I've never been that into leggings and trainers. Of course, they serve a big purpose, and I've long worn the combination to the gym or on other fitness pursuits, but in terms of choosing it the duo to form an outfit that goes beyond the walls of David Lloyd, I've just never felt that way inclined.

However, given that we're currently in the midst of what feels like the longest winter in existence, I've found myself looking for inspiration on how to break free from what is fast becoming my official January uniform of jeans and boots and, in doing so, I think my stance on leggings and trainers might have changed.

Is it just me or did the pairing just get much chicer than it's ever been? Everywhere I look—I'm talking from Paris to London to New York—fashion people whose flair for getting dressed I admire seem to be exclusively wearing leggings and trainers right now, but in ways that make them look much more sophisticated. Whether it's selecting a colour that is just as sleek as black but taps into bigger spring/summer 2025 fashion trends at play, or opting for a different trainer than I would have expected, the most stylish people I follow have convinced me that I need to change my ways and lean into what is probably the comfiest trouser-and-shoe union there is.

If you have also struggled to see leggings and trainers in an elegant light, scroll on to see six near-perfect outfits that will alter your perception.

6 Leggings-and-Trainers Outfits I'm Copying ASAP

1. Black Sports Top + Leggings + Grey Trainers

Style Notes: What caught my attention most with this trouser look wasn't the '90s elasticated headband, nor the sleek zip-up sports top (though I did appreciate them in the mix). Instead, it was the choosing of a grey trainer in place of white—a swap which I think has a very sophisticated looking payoff.

Shop the Look:

H&M Zip Sports Jacket £28 SHOP NOW

lululemon Women's Luxtreme Training Headband £10 SHOP NOW

Arket Rib-Knitted Socks Set of 2 £9 SHOP NOW

Arket New Balance 530 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW

2. Robe Coat + Leggings + Sporty Trainers

Style Notes: Look closely and you'll see Kim Turkington's leggings are a rich shade of navy. Although you can never go wrong with classic black, there's something so elevated about this alternative colour that makes them feel more fashionable in the process. Matched with a robe coat, the look allows for a more sporty trainer style to round off the look.

Shop the Look:

COS Wrap-Collar Pure Cashmere Jumper £250 SHOP NOW

Demellier The Hudson Bag in Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth £550 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection High Waisted Leggings £13 SHOP NOW

SALOMON Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £175 SHOP NOW

3. Teddy Jacket + Brown Leggings + Matching Trainers

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to make your leggings-and-trainers outfit look more pulled together is to match the colours of them with one another. Brown leggings have come through as another stylish alternative to black this season, and pairing them with a trainer with brown trims or, indeed, that fully embraces the hue, will always result in a polished-looking pairing. Throw on a teddy coat for a cosy finish.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Double-Faced Jacket With Toggles £50 SHOP NOW

lululemon Soft Sueded Crewneck Cropped Tank Top £45 SHOP NOW

Azora Gold Mixed Chain Necklace £75 SHOP NOW

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28" £88 SHOP NOW

ASICS Asics Coffee Brown Gel-Venture 6 Trainers £125 SHOP NOW

4. Blazer + Leggings + High-Top Trainers

Style Notes: I have often found the silhouette created by leggings and trainers to be a little clunky for my tastes, so I was doubly inspired when I spotted this look on modern-day French style icon, Anne Laure Mais. By pairing split-hem leggings with high-top Converse trainers, she's created a very sleek interpretation of the combination. Her tailored blazer only adds to the Parisian-style appeal.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW

Toteme Signature Stripe Turtleneck Black £420 £252 SHOP NOW

Prada Galleria Patent Saffiano Mini-Bag £3000 SHOP NOW

Reformation Fletcher Pant £158 SHOP NOW

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £80 £56 SHOP NOW

5. Jumper + Leggings + Trainers

Style Notes: While this look utilises many of the same stylish hallmarks of some of the outfits already analysed, what I think makes it even more special is the exploration of colours, and the clear consideration of how they've been used. The pale olive leggings tap into the lighter palette we're seeing take the spring/summer 2025 helm, while the addition of beige ensures the combination stays in very classic territory.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW

adanola Ultimate Leggings in Olive Green £40 SHOP NOW

Prada Prada Symbole Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW

Arket New Balance 610 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW

6. Leather Jacket + Leggings + Trainers

Style Notes: If there's one item that can always elevate leggings and trainers, it's a leather jacket. Far from sporty, it gives more relaxed pieces an edge, and that's certainly apparent here. A look that's been crafted for running errands over running on the treadmill, Kristin Cabat's choice of sleek trainer only reinforces this.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW

H&M Cotton Twill Cap £6 SHOP NOW

ZARA Cotton Modal Long Sleeve T-Shirt £13 SHOP NOW