There are very few pieces in my capsule that I consider true wardrobe staples, the kind that perfectly balance versatility and comfort, and it should come as no surprise that the jeans fall into this category. You’ll find me in denim more often than not; however, the honest truth is that they often feel just a little too dressed down for my liking when it comes to more formal occasions. Luckily for me, Margot Robbie just landed on an elegant trouser trend that’s polished and much more well-suited to dressier occasions than jeans for spring 2026. Enter the tailored trousers.
Styling a pair of cream tailored trousers with a tonal waistcoat, black tube top and black leather shoes, Margot proved just how easily a pair of casual jeans can be swapped out with this elegant trend to polish up an outfit, especially for spring. Opting for her tailored trousers in a linen fabrication, these breezy pants make for the perfect denim alternative for the upcoming warmer months. However, their timeless nature means that this look can be replicated in any fabric, no matter the weather.
But the best part? This sophisticated trouser style can be worn with everything your jeans can. Whether you’re taking a cue from Margot and incorporating it into the fail-proof sandwich dressing rule, or simply want to dress up your tank top and leather flip-flops when the temperature starts to rise, tailored trousers perfectly balance ease and elegance.
Just as versatile as jeans, but bringing a refined look to any spring outfit, tailored trousers are arguably one of the chicest wardrobe additions you can make this season. Keep scrolling to shop the best pairs to invest in for spring 2026 and beyond.