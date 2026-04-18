Skip the Leggings—Hilary Duff's Chill Pant Trend Looks Better With Sneakers

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LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Hilary Duff is seen on April 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the celebrity street-style formulas spotted around Los Angeles recently, Hilary Duff’s latest off-duty look might be the most relatable. Yes, we're still guilty of defaulting to standard black leggings on Sunday morning, but Duff makes a compelling case for a more laid-back version of the habitual weekend uniform.

The actress recently opted for the ultimate throwback-meets-trendsetter staple: classic three-stripe Adidas track pants worn with an oversized sweater, white tennis shoes, and a beige crossbody bag. It’s a look that could easily go from errands to exercise, or vice versa.

It’s a busy season for Duff, who just released her re-recorded music, much to our delight. No wonder her style lately feels like a love letter to the classics—"So Yesterday," but also so today. If you’re looking to swap out your go-to black leggings for something a bit cooler, wide-leg track pants are an excellent option. They're effortless, slightly nostalgic, and—let's be honest—way more comfortable.

Keep scrolling to see Duff's full look, then shop similar track pants to wear with sneakers this spring.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Hilary Duff is seen on April 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hilary Duff: Adidas pants

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