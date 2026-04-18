Skip the Leggings—Hilary Duff's Chill Pant Trend Looks Better With Sneakers

The actress recently opted for the ultimate throwback-meets-trendsetter staple: classic three-stripe Adidas track pants worn with an oversized sweater, white tennis shoes, and a beige crossbody bag. It’s a look that could easily go from errands to exercise, or vice versa.
It’s a busy season for Duff, who just released her re-recorded music, much to our delight. No wonder her style lately feels like a love letter to the classics—"So Yesterday," but also so today. If you’re looking to swap out your go-to black leggings for something a bit cooler, wide-leg track pants are an excellent option. They're effortless, slightly nostalgic, and—let's be honest—way more comfortable.
Keep scrolling to see Duff's full look, then shop similar track pants to wear with sneakers this spring.