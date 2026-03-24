Standing at 5’4”, I’m just on the cusp of calling myself a petite dresser. And although I can very much get away with shopping both in and out of petite ranges, as someone who works in fashion, I’m constantly being asked by my well under 5’3” friends for styling tips. Their most asked question? How to make their legs look extra long in leggings. Now, it’s all well and good to simply opt for a cropped silhouette, but when that’s simply not an option, there are a number of well-known shoe styles that you can opt for to give your legs some extra length. And last weekend, the group chat was abuzz as I circulated an image of Nicola Coughlan that showcased a petite-girl-approved styling hack: pairing full-length leggings with court heels.
Spotted here in the UK, Nicola ditched the typical trainers and loafers to pair her black leggings with high court heels. Not only does this formal shoe style look effortlessly cool when paired with the relaxed leggings, but the combo is also suited to elongate her frame—proof that sleek heels are the trick to styling leggings for petite women. Adding a khaki-waisted funnel-neck jacket, square tortoiseshell sunnies, and a Mulberry Scotchgrain bucket bag (£695), I can tell that this off-duty chic look is one that both petite and non-petite fashion enthusiasts alike will be recreating this season. And whilst we wait for the weather to warm up here in London, it makes for the perfect transitional outfit.
Keep scrolling, as below, I’ve rounded up my edit of the best leggings and court heels on the market right now, all of which, of course, can be mixed and matched to recreate Nicola’s chic petite-girl-approved styling combo.
Shop Leggings and Court Heels:
H&M
Cotton Leggings
H&M has some of the best activewear on the high-street.
Gucci
Donna Pumps
The gold buckle-detail is instantly recognisable.
cos
ZIPPED-CUFF LEGGINGS
This dark grey makes for a nice difference from black.
YSL
P.a.r.i.s. Slingback Pumps
These are at the top of my luxury wishlist.
Leset
Rio Jersey Stirrup Leggings
Stirrup leggings will always get a yes from me.
ZARA
Leather High-Heel Shoes
No one will guess these are from the high street.
Toteme
Zip Leggings
An investment pair that you'll keep forever.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Patent Leather Court Shoes
Between the luxe burgundy hue and the asymmetric silhouette, these court heels are seriously elevated.