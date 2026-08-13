If there’s one shoe you can count on reappearing every fall like clockwork, it’s the classic black ankle boot. It was a staple when I was in high school, and it remains one in 2026. (I've just swapped low-rise bootcut jeans for slouchy trousers these days.) This season, however, there’s a fresh alternative worth adding to the rotation: white lace-up boots with a heel. Charlize Theron recently made the case for the style, teaming a sleek Celine pair with a black satin maxi dress, also by Celine, while promoting The Odyssey in Seoul, South Korea.
The best part? You don’t have to save these boots for fancy occasions. Try lace-up boots with straight-leg jeans and a chunky knit sweater, a miniskirt and an oversized blazer, or relaxed trousers and a fitted polo shirt. You really can't go wrong any way you slice it because the trend will make your fall pieces feel cool and current. That doesn’t mean they’re replacing black ankle boots—we’ll never stop wearing those—but if you want your fall wardrobe to feel a little more of-the-moment, this is the pair to know about. Scroll down to shop.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.