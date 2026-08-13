I Want to Wear Nail Trends *Before* Everyone Else—a Celeb Expert Recommended These 9 Short Nail Ideas

Just in time for my next mani.

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Collage of trending short nail designs.
(Image credit: @matejanova; @chummy.nails; @imarninails)
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Beauty trends shuffle in and out of the spotlight at breakneck speed, but believe it or not, nail looks have an even swifter cycle. It's simple, really: Manicures are much easier to swap out than, say, a popular hair color, which makes experimenting with trending designs feel low-lift and fun. But there's a slight cost to this playful experimentation, and by the time one nail look reaches fever pitch on our Instagram feeds, the next It mani is already brewing in experts' brains. To get ahead of the curve, I asked those very experts which designs they predict will peak this month, specifically for short nails. It was a somewhat selfish ask considering I don't use builder gel or extensions!

According to celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec—who frequently attends nail expos overseas and always has her finger on the pulse—you don't need tons of length to dabble in cool designs. Simply commit to micro nail art, busier patterns, and pre-fall colors that were practically made for chic short tips. Below, find all the August inspiration.

Cat-Eye Nails

Short nails with a pink cat-eye design.

(Image credit: @nails_of_la)

Take it from Kandalec: "Magnetic shades (cat eye) look really stunning on short nails." These orb-like manicures provide tons of texture, much like chrome finishes, and naturally catch the eye without any length. Feel free to opt for any color you please, but if you're looking for something timeless, we'd recommend choosing pink. As Kandalec previously told WWW about the design, "pink is and will always be that girl—the most versatile color."

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Tortoiseshell Accents

Short nails with a tortoiseshell design.

(Image credit: @imarninails)

If you're feeling bold, she also recommends adding a few tortoiseshell nails to your cat-eye set, or you can always commit to a full-on tortoiseshell mani. Because tortoiseshell is a busier pattern, you can paint it on a smaller slice of real estate (e.g., shorter nails) and still show off the entire print.

Rose Quartz

Short nails with a rose quartz design.

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Another busy print, mineral-inspired patterns like rose quartz look super chic on short nails. Kandalec would also add marble to that same category. Think precious stones that look natural with an organic, small shape.

Negative-Space Art

Short nails with a micro nail art design.

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

"Nails with negative space with a single shape, like one stripe or star, allow the [nail] shape to take center stage," shares Kandalec. I'm especially partial to these milky floral nails from celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland, which feature a tiny daisy on a glossy, sheer-pink base. "These look really cool in matte too," adds Kandalec.

Plaid Nails

Short nails with a plaid design.

(Image credit: @chummy.nails)

Plaid nails were all the rage this spring, but Kandalec predicted this 2026 nail trend would surely "stick around for a while." Well, here we are in August, and we're definitely seeing the preppy nail design prevail, especially on shorter tips. See, according to Kandalec, the pattern is super elongating thanks to the vertical stripes, which create the illusion of extended nails. It's the perfect design to pick if you're craving length but don't want to mess with gel extensions.

Gold French

Short nails with a gold French design.

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails)

A French manicure always looks chic, but if you're craving something a little extra, Kandalec suggests choosing a metallic gold polish for "a hint of flash and luxury." Another pro tip: To elongate your natural nails, opt for a French manicure with a deeper smile line as opposed to painting the stripe straight across the tip.

Deep Blackberry

Short nails with a blackberry polish.

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

"I absolutely love dark colors on shorter nails," Kandalec shares. "There is nothing sexier than a short, soft-square blackberry nail." You heard the expert! Sure, you might associate the moody hue with fall, but there's something about a rich polish during summer that screams chic. Don't just take my word for it; "summerween" manis are super hot right now!

Glass Nails

Short nails with a jelly finish.

(Image credit: @matejanova)

An ultra-glossy jelly polish, aka glass nails, also looks incredibly chic on shorter tips. "Yes, they can be worn on any length technically," Kandalec caveats. "But with them being short, the milky/jelly tone has an equal opacity without the free edge, making it look more put-together and purposeful."

Nuance Nails

Short nails with a nuance nail design.

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

Finally, we have nuance nails, which involve three or more colors layered on top of each other for an intricately swirled manicure. "This style is popular in Japan right now," Kandalec shares. "Because the colors are always layered together differently, no nail will ever look the same"—hence the term "nuance nails." To choose your polish palette, "you can use websites such as Coolors or ColorKit to create combos," advises Kandalec. "Since nail brands put out collections that are already cohesive, just grab three to four shades from a brand's latest launch, and you know they will all work together."

Why Trust Who What Wear

At Who What Wear, trend reporting is our bread and butter. Our editors have a knack for spotting the latest in-demand beauty looks—often before they hit the mainstream—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned manicurists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders for their personal takes. Together, this ensures every trend report is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.

In addition, we focus on products that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our curated selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.

Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.