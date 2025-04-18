Move Over, Loafers—10 Stylish Ways to Wear Spring's Most Elegant Shoe Trend
Lately, I’ve been completely obsessed with a shoe trend that’s been quietly taking over my social feeds and real-life closet: court shoes. You might know them as almond-toe, pointed ballet flats with a teeny low heel—kind of like the chic older sister of your everyday ballet flat. They’re sleek, a little retro, and somehow manage to be both polished and super wearable at the same time.
I first started noticing them thanks to brands like The Row, Altuzarra, and Loro Piana, whose almond pumps stole the spotlight last year. Of course, they sold out almost instantly. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just a niche thing—this style was about to blow up.
What I love most about court shoes is their quiet versatility. Lately, I’ve been styling mine with everything from slouchy denim and oversize blazers to fluid midi skirts and tailored shorts. They bring the same polish as a heel—just without the discomfort. More elevated than the average flat, they exude an effortless kind of sophistication. It’s that elusive "I have my life together" energy, delivered without even trying.
Their resurgence feels perfectly timed. Fashion is in a moment where comfort and elegance are no longer mutually exclusive, and court shoes strike that perfect balance. With their minimalist silhouette and almond-shaped toe, they’re refined, wearable, and endlessly adaptable for whatever occasion you're off to next.
If you haven’t yet embraced the almond-toe court shoe, consider this your sign. Below, scroll through 10 outfits—both incredibly dressed up and effortlessly casual—that'll inspire you to add a pair of court shoes into your footwear rotation this spring.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.