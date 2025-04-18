Move Over, Loafers—10 Stylish Ways to Wear Spring's Most Elegant Shoe Trend

Lately, I’ve been completely obsessed with a shoe trend that’s been quietly taking over my social feeds and real-life closet: court shoes. You might know them as almond-toe, pointed ballet flats with a teeny low heel—kind of like the chic older sister of your everyday ballet flat. They’re sleek, a little retro, and somehow manage to be both polished and super wearable at the same time.

I first started noticing them thanks to brands like The Row, Altuzarra, and Loro Piana, whose almond pumps stole the spotlight last year. Of course, they sold out almost instantly. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just a niche thing—this style was about to blow up.

What I love most about court shoes is their quiet versatility. Lately, I’ve been styling mine with everything from slouchy denim and oversize blazers to fluid midi skirts and tailored shorts. They bring the same polish as a heel—just without the discomfort. More elevated than the average flat, they exude an effortless kind of sophistication. It’s that elusive "I have my life together" energy, delivered without even trying.

Their resurgence feels perfectly timed. Fashion is in a moment where comfort and elegance are no longer mutually exclusive, and court shoes strike that perfect balance. With their minimalist silhouette and almond-shaped toe, they’re refined, wearable, and endlessly adaptable for whatever occasion you're off to next.

If you haven’t yet embraced the almond-toe court shoe, consider this your sign. Below, scroll through 10 outfits—both incredibly dressed up and effortlessly casual—that'll inspire you to add a pair of court shoes into your footwear rotation this spring.

How to style: stirrup leggings + oversize sunglasses + court shoes

How to style: white button-down + classic jeans + court shoes

How to style: black tunic + sheer skirt + court shoes

How to style: gray knit + leather pencil skirt + court shoes

How to style: pillbox hat + gray tights + court shoes

How to style: cigarette pants + statement blazer + court shoes

How to style: straight-leg pants + belt bag + court shoes

How to style: black trench coat + slip skirt + court shoes

How to style: statement coat + lady jacket + court shoes

How to style: tailored jacket + east-west bag + court shoes

