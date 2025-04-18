Move Over, Loafers—10 Stylish Ways to Wear Spring's Most Elegant Shoe Trend

Model Elsa Hosk wears black court, black pillbox hat, and black gloves with grey tights and black court shoes.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Lately, I’ve been completely obsessed with a shoe trend that’s been quietly taking over my social feeds and real-life closet: court shoes. You might know them as almond-toe, pointed ballet flats with a teeny low heel—kind of like the chic older sister of your everyday ballet flat. They’re sleek, a little retro, and somehow manage to be both polished and super wearable at the same time.

I first started noticing them thanks to brands like The Row, Altuzarra, and Loro Piana, whose almond pumps stole the spotlight last year. Of course, they sold out almost instantly. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just a niche thing—this style was about to blow up.

Woman wearing white Loro Piana Rebecca court shoe flats.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

What I love most about court shoes is their quiet versatility. Lately, I’ve been styling mine with everything from slouchy denim and oversize blazers to fluid midi skirts and tailored shorts. They bring the same polish as a heel—just without the discomfort. More elevated than the average flat, they exude an effortless kind of sophistication. It’s that elusive "I have my life together" energy, delivered without even trying.

Their resurgence feels perfectly timed. Fashion is in a moment where comfort and elegance are no longer mutually exclusive, and court shoes strike that perfect balance. With their minimalist silhouette and almond-shaped toe, they’re refined, wearable, and endlessly adaptable for whatever occasion you're off to next.

If you haven’t yet embraced the almond-toe court shoe, consider this your sign. Below, scroll through 10 outfits—both incredibly dressed up and effortlessly casual—that'll inspire you to add a pair of court shoes into your footwear rotation this spring.

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: stirrup leggings + oversize sunglasses + court shoes

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Set List Doe/tan
Quay
Set List Sunglasses

X Revolve Cassandra Leggings
SNDYS
X Revolve Cassandra Leggings

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: white button-down + classic jeans + court shoes

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Dries Van Noten
Cotton-Poplin Shirt

501 Straight
Levi's
501 Straight

55mm Alva Pumps
Bally
55mm Alva Pumps

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: black tunic + sheer skirt + court shoes

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Calvin Klein, Women's Sleeveless Tailored Knit Tunic
Calvin Klein
Sleeveless Tailored Knit Tunic

Pixie Market Skirt With Mesh Sheer Bottoms
Pixie Market
Skirt With Mesh Sheer Bottoms

Black Delia Leather Ballerina Flats
Aeyde
Black Delia Leather Ballerina Flats

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: gray knit + leather pencil skirt + court shoes

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Mango, Round-Neck Knitted Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater

Crocodile-Embossed Maxi Skirt
Twinset
Crocodile-Embossed Maxi Skirt

Luisa Pump
The Row
Luisa Pump

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: pillbox hat + gray tights + court shoes

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Jasmine Rabbit Felt Pillbox Hat
Loro Piana
Jasmine Rabbit Felt Pillbox Hat

Merino Tights
Wolford
Merino Tights

Steve Madden, Prima Slip On
Steve Madden
Prima Slip On

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: cigarette pants + statement blazer + court shoes

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Coach Outlet, Short Coat
Coach Outlet
Short Coat

Mango, Crop Skinny Trousers
Mango
Crop Skinny Trousers

Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: straight-leg pants + belt bag + court shoes

(Image credit: @signeemilieolesen)

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Stella Leather Wallet
Lié Studio
Stella Leather Wallet

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
COS
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: black trench coat + slip skirt + court shoes

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Bobbi Coat
Leset
Bobbi Coat

Mango, Midi Satin Skirt
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt

Lista Leather Block-Heel Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Lista Leather Block-Heel Pumps

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: statement coat + lady jacket + court shoes

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Beale Piped Jacket
Veronica Beard
Beale Piped Jacket

Viktor Coat - Bangor Check - Virgin Wool - Sézane
Sézane
Viktor Coat in Bangor Check

Terry Ballet Pump
Reformation
Terry Ballet Pump

Woman wearing court shoes outfit.

How to style: tailored jacket + east-west bag + court shoes

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Bea Blazer - Charcoal
The Frankie Shop
Bea Blazer

Mini Chrystie Bag Black
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag Black

Isabel Leather Flat
Vince
Isabel Leather Flat

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.