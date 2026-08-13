From the King Kylie Era to the 2026 Oscars, These Are Kylie Jenner's Best Beauty Looks of All Time

BRB, I'm gonna go stream "Fourth Strike."

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Kylie Jenner&#039;s best beauty looks throughout time.
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If you're a member of Gen Z, there's a good chance that one of your earliest beauty influences was Kylie Jenner. Famous since she was just 9 years old with the release of her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner, 29, is the youngest of pop culture's royal family. She grew up alongside mega-famous sisters such as Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who have significantly shaped the state of style over the last decade. Amid a family of six wealthy, extremely influential siblings, one could imagine it would be easy to fade into the shadows. But when the social media–savvy little sister donned teal hair, pouty lips, and the Snapchat moniker "King Kylie," the world soon turned all its attention to the baby of the family.

In 2015, Kylie Jenner's social media reign began, kicking off a buzzy career that had fashion editors pinning down every outfit she's ever worn, fans overlining their lips, and beauty lovers chomping at the bit for the latest Kylie Cosmetics drop. (We all wanted Kylie Lip Kits for holiday gifts, right?) But Jenner didn't rest on her beauty laurels in the years that followed. From early red carpet appearances to Sugar Factory restaurant openings to Met Gala photo ops, the entrepreneur has continued to evolve her look, and no hair color or makeup micro-trend is safe. Below, see her most formative looks from 2010 to today.

Kylie Jenner's Best Beauty Looks of All Time

2010

TV personality Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Screen Gems&#039; &amp;quot;Easy A&amp;quot; at Grauman&#039;s Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Ever the trendsetter, Jenner amped up the 2010s' hottest hairstyle—a poof—with a three-tiered French braid for the Los Angeles premiere of Easy A.

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2013

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Never one to back away from a new 'do, Jenner transformed her long, dark brunette locks with some wispy fringe and a caramel balayage.

2014

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

And thus, King Kylie was born. Jenner stepped out for the 2014 American Music Awards in a satin burgundy dress with plump lips lacquered in a matching matte hue and teal highlights that solidified her status as a bona fide beauty person.

Model Kylie Jenner attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Everyone remembers where they were when this picture of Jenner in a teal-balayaged bob came across their desks.

2015

Kylie Jenner at Cosmopolitan Magazine&#039;s 50th Birthday Celebration, Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

There's something about Jenner's stint as a honey blonde with contrast roots that scratches our beauty brains.

Kylie Jenner attends the Grand Opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 16, 2015 in New York City.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

If we heard that Jenner made a Sugar Factory appearance, we didn't even need to see it to know it was iconic. In 2015, Jenner ditched her mid-length hairstyle for sweeping mint tresses and a pastel-pink lip.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Screening Of 20th Century Fox&#039;s &amp;quot;Paper Towns&amp;quot; at The London West Hollywood on July 18, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Thought Jenner was done with teal hair? Not in the slightest—she just married her trendy blue-and-mint hues into one perfectly pastel look for a West Hollywood screening of Paper Towns. The look is very 2015, if you ask us.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Back to the bangs she goes. We'll never quite be over this retro fringe moment from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, which she attended with her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

2016

Kylie Jenner attends &quot;Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology&quot; Costume Institute Gala.

(Image credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

Who can forget Jenner's Balmain era? The then-18-year-old made a strong case for the asymmetric bob and mixed metals (ahem, gold eye shadow with a silver dress).

TV personality Kylie Jenner attends REVOLVE Desert House on April 17, 2016 in Thermal, California.

(Image credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.)

The moment that Jenner's pastel rainbow locks from Coachella '16 hit the internet, every teenager decided they wanted to head to Indio, California, when they grew up.

2017

Kylie Jenner attends &quot;Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Jenner looked every bit a Met Gala Barbie with this platinum-blonde bob worn clipped to the chin and shiny as can be. The Instagram block brows and sparkling cut crease make this look ever so nostalgic.

2019

Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

After taking a break from the public eye to give birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, Stormi, Jenner took to the 2019 Met Gala in this headline-making lilac ensemble. The lavender wig and eye-widening glam went triple platinum in the WWW household.

2022

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

As Jenner's style matured, she swept colorful hairstyles to the side (momentarily) in favor of intricately detailed updos, like this stunningly sculpted look by the star's beloved late hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

There's something about fresh-faced glam, deeply lined lips, and a textured slicked-back bun that just works on the star.

2023

Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 01, 2023 in New York City.

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jenner's trademark voluminous blowouts became a beauty mainstay in 2023. The tousled, romantic style reflects the quiet luxury transformation her wardrobe was undergoing at the time.

Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

If there's one thing we can expect Jenner to deliver, it's an iconic hair-and-lip look. The star spared no detail with this edgy, lengthy fringe moment and burnished lip combo at the ACNE Studios S/S 24 show, which we still think about at least once a week.

Kylie Jenner is seen during the Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Sring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

I'm adding this shot to my "Hairstyles I Can't Stop Thinking About" mood board. Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli's S/S 23 haute couture presentation not just for her lion-adorned gown but also for her sculptural ponytail moonlighting as a side bang.

2024

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It's from this point on—the 2024 Met Gala, to be exact—that Jenner begins to practice a softer beauty aesthetic for both daily life and glamorous events. Her petal-pink cheeks, rosy lips, and curly topknot offer the star a sweet, subdued look, which is complemented by her signature fluttery lashes.

2025

Kylie Jenner with blue streaks in her hair in 2025.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Well, that was true until the star began teasing fans with a forthcoming Kylie Cosmetics launch, a King Kylie–themed collection in honor of the brand's 10th anniversary. She excited longtime fans by re-creating her teal-streaked style from more than a decade before, captioning the moody selfie, "Kylie Jenner I'm coming for you b*tch." Iconic.

Kylie Jenner attends Kylie Jenner&#039;s 10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics Celebration with Friends &amp;amp; Family on October 17, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

(Image credit:  Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kylie Cosmetics)

Days later, Jenner celebrated her brand's 10-year anniversary by going back to her pink-haired days in bigger and bolder fashion: with a sweeping bubblegum-pink wig, a matching latex dress, and a 2015-esque cut crease to match.

2026

US entrepreneur Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Costume Art&quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Jenner arrived on the 2026 Met Gala carpet donning her signature kiss-curl blowout and trendy bleached brows—reminding us of her It-girl status, lest we forget.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jenner's current glam style feels refreshed, celebrating a natural-looking, unfussy hair texture, glowing skin, and earthy hues. Whether the star is donning a pink waist-length wig or leaning into neutrals, we know we'll continue to get a lifetime of iconic looks.

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.