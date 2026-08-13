If you're a member of Gen Z, there's a good chance that one of your earliest beauty influences was Kylie Jenner. Famous since she was just 9 years old with the release of her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner, 29, is the youngest of pop culture's royal family. She grew up alongside mega-famous sisters such as Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who have significantly shaped the state of style over the last decade. Amid a family of six wealthy, extremely influential siblings, one could imagine it would be easy to fade into the shadows. But when the social media–savvy little sister donned teal hair, pouty lips, and the Snapchat moniker "King Kylie," the world soon turned all its attention to the baby of the family.
In 2015, Kylie Jenner's social media reign began, kicking off a buzzy career that had fashion editors pinning down every outfit she's ever worn, fans overlining their lips, and beauty lovers chomping at the bit for the latest Kylie Cosmetics drop. (We all wanted Kylie Lip Kits for holiday gifts, right?) But Jenner didn't rest on her beauty laurels in the years that followed. From early red carpet appearances to Sugar Factory restaurant openings to Met Gala photo ops, the entrepreneur has continued to evolve her look, and no hair color or makeup micro-trend is safe. Below, see her most formative looks from 2010 to today.
Kylie Jenner's Best Beauty Looks of All Time
2010
Ever the trendsetter, Jenner amped up the 2010s' hottest hairstyle—a poof—with a three-tiered French braid for the Los Angeles premiere of Easy A.
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2013
Never one to back away from a new 'do, Jenner transformed her long, dark brunette locks with some wispy fringe and a caramel balayage.
2014
And thus, King Kylie was born. Jenner stepped out for the 2014 American Music Awards in a satin burgundy dress with plump lips lacquered in a matching matte hue and teal highlights that solidified her status as a bona fide beauty person.
Everyone remembers where they were when this picture of Jenner in a teal-balayaged bob came across their desks.
2015
There's something about Jenner's stint as a honey blonde with contrast roots that scratches our beauty brains.
If we heard that Jenner made a Sugar Factory appearance, we didn't even need to see it to know it was iconic. In 2015, Jenner ditched her mid-length hairstyle for sweeping mint tresses and a pastel-pink lip.
Thought Jenner was done with teal hair? Not in the slightest—she just married her trendy blue-and-mint hues into one perfectly pastel look for a West Hollywood screening of Paper Towns. The look is very 2015, if you ask us.
Back to the bangs she goes. We'll never quite be over this retro fringe moment from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, which she attended with her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
2016
Who can forget Jenner's Balmain era? The then-18-year-old made a strong case for the asymmetric bob and mixed metals (ahem, gold eye shadow with a silver dress).
The moment that Jenner's pastel rainbow locks from Coachella '16 hit the internet, every teenager decided they wanted to head to Indio, California, when they grew up.
2017
Jenner looked every bit a Met Gala Barbie with this platinum-blonde bob worn clipped to the chin and shiny as can be. The Instagram block brows and sparkling cut crease make this look ever so nostalgic.
2019
After taking a break from the public eye to give birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, Stormi, Jenner took to the 2019 Met Gala in this headline-making lilac ensemble. The lavender wig and eye-widening glam went triple platinum in the WWW household.
2022
As Jenner's style matured, she swept colorful hairstyles to the side (momentarily) in favor of intricately detailed updos, like this stunningly sculpted look by the star's beloved late hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.
There's something about fresh-faced glam, deeply lined lips, and a textured slicked-back bun that just works on the star.
2023
Jenner's trademark voluminous blowouts became a beauty mainstay in 2023. The tousled, romantic style reflects the quiet luxury transformation her wardrobe was undergoing at the time.
If there's one thing we can expect Jenner to deliver, it's an iconic hair-and-lip look. The star spared no detail with this edgy, lengthy fringe moment and burnished lip combo at the ACNE Studios S/S 24 show, which we still think about at least once a week.
I'm adding this shot to my "Hairstyles I Can't Stop Thinking About" mood board. Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli's S/S 23 haute couture presentation not just for her lion-adorned gown but also for her sculptural ponytail moonlighting as a side bang.
2024
It's from this point on—the 2024 Met Gala, to be exact—that Jenner begins to practice a softer beauty aesthetic for both daily life and glamorous events. Her petal-pink cheeks, rosy lips, and curly topknot offer the star a sweet, subdued look, which is complemented by her signature fluttery lashes.
2025
Well, that was true until the star began teasing fans with a forthcoming Kylie Cosmetics launch, a King Kylie–themed collection in honor of the brand's 10th anniversary. She excited longtime fans by re-creating her teal-streaked style from more than a decade before, captioning the moody selfie, "Kylie Jenner I'm coming for you b*tch." Iconic.
Days later, Jenner celebrated her brand's 10-year anniversary by going back to her pink-haired days in bigger and bolder fashion: with a sweeping bubblegum-pink wig, a matching latex dress, and a 2015-esque cut crease to match.
2026
Jenner arrived on the 2026 Met Gala carpet donning her signature kiss-curl blowout and trendy bleached brows—reminding us of her It-girl status, lest we forget.
Jenner's current glam style feels refreshed, celebrating a natural-looking, unfussy hair texture, glowing skin, and earthy hues. Whether the star is donning a pink waist-length wig or leaning into neutrals, we know we'll continue to get a lifetime of iconic looks.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.