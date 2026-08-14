Last month, I saw Cardi B in person at the Robert Wun Haute Couture show in Paris, where she wore a dramatic mermaid gown in fire-engine red. Her newest appearance in New York City last night was far more casual, yet she still managed to be the center of attention. Not everyone can turn heads as easily in denim capri pants as they can in an architectural ball gown, but Cardi B can make "money moves" wearing a burlap sack as far as I'm concerned!
Last night, Cardi B doubled up on her Old Navy sweaters, layering a blue unbuttoned cardigan under a buttoned-up yellow one. How cute is that? While this smart styling trick will cost exactly $0 if you use cardigans you already own, Cardi B's exact pieces will only set you back $30 a pop.
At The Ripple Room, Cardi B (and her cardis) partied with Wisdom Kaye, Ego Nwodim, Kate Mara, Mary Beth Barone, and Chief Creative Officer Zac Posen to celebrate the brand's new fall denim campaign. Oh, and how chic was Cardi's green Chanel bag, too? Very chic indeed.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.