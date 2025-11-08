I know this might sound a little pedantic, but I’m quite particular about certain styling choices—and one detail I can’t help but notice is how often black leggings are automatically paired with white trainers. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a classic combination, but with navy leggings in the mix, there’s a far chicer alternative waiting to be appreciated.
Richer in tone and dimension, navy offers a softer contrast against bright white shoes, creating a more polished pairing that feels fresh while remaining effortless. The deep hue still delivers the same versatility as black but feels less stark against the fresh white and, in my opinion, more refined.
Putting my theory to the test, Jasmine Tookes stepped out in dark navy leggings and a white-and-cream pair of New Balance 327s, proving that combination's supreme chicness. She completed her styling with a fluffy white fleece and a brown Hermès Birkin, toeing the line between relaxed and refined.
As someone due for a leggings refresh myself, I’ve been eyeing the chicest navy pairs to replace my over-worn black ones. If you’re also ready to elevate your off-duty wardrobe, read on for the best navy leggings to invest in now.
Shop Navy Leggings:
H&M
Jersey Leggings
These also come in black, dark brown and burgundy.
M&S
Magic Shaping High Waisted Leggings
These come in UK sizes 4—22, as well as four different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Uniqlo
Airism Soft Leggings
These have a super soft finish for an ultra-comfortable fit.
Sweaty Betty
All Day Leggings
These also come in five other colours and prints.
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Airlift Legging
Style these with the matching sports bra or pair with a boxy tee.
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Leggings
Lululemon's align leggings are a fashion person's favourites for a reason.
SPLITS59
Margot Rigor Stretch-Jersey Leggings
The pink side stripe lends these leggings a particularly sporty edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.