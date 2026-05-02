Just days after proving that a blushing bride-to-be need not plunge headfirst into an off-duty uniform of plush whites and silky ivory, Zoë Kravitz has once again proved to be the ultimate cool girl when it comes to showing off her new fiancée wardrobe.
Ask anyone who has just been proposed to, and they’ll tell you the instant excitement to start building out an arsenal of sheer cream skirts and delicate vanilla-coloured flats to convey their new relationship status.
But the polar opposite seemed to be true for Kravitz, with her latest outing proving that receiving a jaw-droppingly beautiful engagement ring does not need to change your personal style. And when your closet already consists of opulent basics from The Row, slinky slip dresses from Saint Laurent and one-of-a-kind, demi-couture coats from Conner Ives, why would you bother deviating from this?
As the patron saint of insouciant sophistication and effortless elegance, Kravitz doubled down on these characteristics for a stroll through Manhattan. In her second public outing since confirming her engagement to her musician boyfriend, Harry Styles, the actor braved the brisk New York weather and rugged up in a Penny Lane-esque fur-trimmed suede coat, the Olsen Twins’ beloved slip-on Canal loafers and, as the pièce de résistance, a pair of on-trend balloon trousers.
On the latter, once a staple of ‘60s sitcoms and ‘80s hip-hop halls, this billowing trend has come to be one of the most in-demand trouser styles of 2026 so far. Given this endorsement from Kravitz, it should come as no surprise that the silhouette will only further gain traction as we creep closer to summer.
Of course, given that balloon trousers first reemerged from the annals of dated fashion trends on Alaïa's spring/summer 2025 runway, there's enough credence to declare this as the transitional trouser trend du jour.
For sun-kissed days spent outdoors, we want our pants to be loose, poised and polished, and this is what this anti-jeans trend delivers in spades. Better still, it’s proving to be a go-to for It girls, with Iris Law recently wearing the style during a run to a Los Angeles farmer’s market.
In keeping with her West Coast surroundings, the model styled her heather grey pair with a terracotta coloured tank top and burgundy satin ballet flats from Miu Miu. She completed the look with a Chanel 22 bag in a chartreuse shade.
Like catnip for cool girls, these breezy trousers serve as the ultimate substitute for basic leggings and comfortable track pants, all while maintaining the intrigue and shape that a pair of wide-leg trousers or barrel-leg jeans contain. Preferable for petites, perfect for transeasonal weather and oh-so laissez-faire, uncover the best balloon trousers to shop, below.
Shop Balloon Trousers:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Isola Jersey Balloon Pants
Complete with a technical windbreaker and heeled flip-flops for the ultimate off-duty ensemble.